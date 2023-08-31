Green Building Materials Global Markets, 2022-2023 & 2028: Algae-Grown Limestone and Fungus-Based Bricks Shaping the Green Building Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Building Materials: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for green building materials will increase from $184.1 billion in 2023 to $347.7 billion in 2028, representing a 13.6% CAGR.

The report will provide insights into the current market scenario, its growth potential, and the competitive landscape for green building materials. The report will also discuss emerging technologies.

The total Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building area in 2022 was approximately 11 billion sq. ft. This was only 4.5% of the entire building area, which was 242 billion sq. ft. Therefore, green buildings currently comprise a small share of the global construction market, but the investment opportunities in the green building sector are enormous.



The Americas (including Latin American countries) accounted for 50% of all market revenue in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific with 27%. With a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region, due to population growth in countries like India, leading to a housing boom. Europe was the next largest market for green building materials in 2022, while the Middle East and African countries represented just 3% of the market.



The residential sector will dominate the market in emerging countries due to increasing population growth and rapid urbanization. The commercial sector will dominate in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe. Insulation will be the most prominent application sector, especially in the Americas and the Europe.

Regional forecasts are broken down by building type (i.e., commercial, residential, institutional and infrastructure) and by application (i.e., framing, insulation, roofing, exterior siding, and interior finishes). Economic, environmental, regulatory, and technological factors influencing demand are also discussed.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for green building materials, and identification of the regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global green building materials market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the building type, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology adaptations, industry regulations, latest developments, and the impact of macroeconomic variables on the green building materials market

Discussion of ESG-related case studies and a brief general overview of the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability, ESG practices by companies, and the opportunities and challenges in implementing ESG in the building sector

A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the green building materials market, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alumasc, Heidelberg Materials, Interface, James Hardie , Kingspan Group, and Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Definition

Green Building Materials

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Unit

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Growing Gap Between Demand and Supply

Growing Importance of Embodied Carbon

Green Building Materials

Fly Ash Concrete

Recycled Steel

Engineered Wood Products

Low-Emitting Insulation Materials

High-Performance Glass

Photovoltaic (Pv) Panels

Water-Efficient Fixtures

Voc-Free Paints and Finishes

Business Case for Green Building Materials

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Introduction

Trends

Market Trends

Industry Trends

Other Emerging Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Green Building Materials Market by Building Type

Introduction

Global Green Building Materials Market, by Building Type

Commercial Buildings

Market Size

Growth Potential

Regional Dynamics

Global Market, by Region

The Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Green Building Materials Market by Application

Introduction

Global Market, by Region

The Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Green Building Materials Market by Region

Introduction

Global Market, by Region

The Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Green Building Materials: An Esg Perspective

Introduction

Esg and Green Building Materials

Esg Issues

Carbon Emission

Esg Performance Analysis

Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg

Esg Practices, by Company

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Esg Risks and Opportunities

Opportunities in Implementing Esg in Building Materials Companies

Challenges in Implementing Esg in Building Material Companies

Case Study: Esg Performance of Saint-Gobain

Introduction

Environmental Sustainability

Social Initiatives

Governance and Transparency

Outcomes

Investments

Conclusion

Concluding Remarks from Research

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Emerging Technologies

Innovative Technology in Concrete/Cement

Clinker Substitution Method

New Cementitious Materials

Carbon Cured Concrete

Self-Healing Bio-Concrete

Bio-Degradable Building Materials

Algae-Grown Limestone

Fungus-Based Bricks

Fungus-Based Insulation

Green Insulation

Low-Carbon Glass

Emerging Technology in Construction

Building Information Modeling (Bim)

3D Scanning and Visualization

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Alumasc Group plc

Heidelberg Materials

Holcim

Interface Inc.

James Hardie

Kingspan Group plc

Saint-Gobain

