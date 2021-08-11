Green Building Materials Market | Position of BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. to remain dominant during the forecast period

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising need for energy-efficient green buildings will offer immense growth opportunities for market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Green Building Materials Market is segmented as below:

Application

Insulation



Roofing



Framing



Interior Finishing



Exterior Siding



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44799

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market - Global building thermal insulation materials market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), type (glass wool, EPS, stone wool, XPS, and others), and application (wall, roof, and floor).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Construction Materials Market - Global construction materials market is segmented by product (cement, construction aggregate, concrete bricks, construction metals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our green building materials market report covers the following areas:

Green Building Materials Market size

Green Building Materials Market trends

Green Building Materials Market industry analysis

This study identifies the benefits of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the green building materials market growth during the next few years.

Enquire about the report before purchasing

Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Green Building Materials Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Green Building Materials Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist green building materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green building materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green building materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green building materials market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Insulation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Roofing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Framing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Interior finishing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exterior siding - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Homasote Co.

Kingspan Group Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Owens Corning

PPG Industries Inc.

The Alumasc Group plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

