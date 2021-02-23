Green Burial is a Sustainable Solution for Overwhelmed Mortuaries

COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone, but the unprecedented death rate is weighing on funeral service practitioners. Hospitals bear the initial brunt of the crisis, but what happens when morgues and funeral homes are at their limits?

"Although many people turn to our service because it is a more environmentally friendly option, we're seeing increased interest because of the process's simplicity," says Mark Heintz, founder of Morgan Oaks. "COVID has changed the way funerals and cremations are happening. By nature, our services are easily scaled so family and friends can say goodbye in a socially distanced and still respectful way."

Morgan Oaks provides services that can help take some of the burden off other funeral businesses. The process allows bodies to return to the earth without the use of chemical preservatives or potential pollutants like caskets and grave liners. Green burial services include full-body interment, cremation remains burial, remains scattering and memorial trees on their 160-acre preserve and are compatible with virtually any type of funeral service – religious or secular.

"Whatever you think is the best way to honor your loved one's legacy, we can help accommodate that," Heintz said.

Through restorative, conservation-minded land management techniques aimed at maintaining a natural landscape preserved in perpetuity, choosing green burial contributes to the protection of natural areas while providing a meaningful place of remembrance. Morgan Oaks can also offer assistance for transporting remains.

