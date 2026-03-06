Green Cabbage and OMNIA Partners Announce Strategic Exclusive Partnership to Expand Access to World-Class Procurement Intelligence

PITTSBURGH, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, the global leader in procurement intelligence announced an exclusive partnership with OMNIA Partners, the largest and most influential Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in the nation today. Together, the two organizations will dramatically expand access to best-in-class procurement intelligence for thousands of private sector organizations across the globe.

This partnership represents a powerful alignment between two industry leaders with a shared mission: to help organizations move faster, negotiate smarter, and unlock greater value from their supplier agreements, without added complexity.

Through this collaboration, OMNIA Partners' extensive network of members will gain access to Green Cabbage's market-leading procurement intelligence platform, receiving real-time benchmarking, pricing transparency, and actionable insights in the categories of technology, 3rd party labor, marketing and travel.

"OMNIA Partners exists to bring meaningful value to our members at scale," said Allan L McCombs, Executive Vice President, Supplier Development with OMNIA Partners. "By partnering with Green Cabbage, we're giving our members access to the most advanced and governed procurement intelligence in new categories where costs are usually quite high. We are excited to enable our members to find new areas of cost savings through Green Cabbage."

Why This Partnership Matters

Green Cabbage's secure platform is intuitive and fast, allowing procurement teams to quickly benchmark supplier pricing, identify risks, and uncover opportunities for optimization. The partnership ensures that more organizations, regardless of size or location, can benefit from insights traditionally reserved for the largest enterprises.

OMNIA Partners' unmatched scale and reach, serving thousands of organizations across industries and geographies, combined with Green Cabbage's deep market intelligence, creates a unique advantage for clients. While OMNIA Partners unlocks access and buying power, Green Cabbage delivers the intelligence needed to fully capitalize on it.

"This partnership is about access and acceleration," said Eric V. Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Green Cabbage. "OMNIA Partners opens the door to an expansive network, and Green Cabbage brings the intelligence that helps organizations go faster with less friction, less guesswork, and fewer missed opportunities. Conversely, we believe that our existing customers will enjoy having access to the services that OMNIA Partners brings to the table. We see excellent synergies through this exclusive partnership".

Delivering More Than Savings

"Expansion across regions, industries, and capabilities, is core to our mission," added Eric Cunningham. "We're thrilled that OMNIA Partners trusts our team and platform to deliver best-in-class intelligence to their members . "

"Our members are seeking more strategic ways to operate, not simply lower costs," said Allan McCombs. "This partnership provides the intelligence and insights needed to drive sustainable value and elevate operational performance."

Partnership Kickoff at Cabbage World

The partnership will officially kick off at Cabbage World, which is Green Cabbage's global customer conference (April 13-15 in Phoenix, Arizona), where OMNIA Partners will be featured as a keynote partner and host a mainstage session focused on bringing procurement discipline, transparency, and data-driven strategy to modern sourcing and supplier negotiations.

The session will explore how organizations can leverage group purchasing power alongside market intelligence to accelerate outcomes and strengthen supplier relationships in an increasingly complex procurement landscape.

About Green Cabbage

Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, addressing Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, and Travel & Expense spend through our OneWorkspace Platform.

Green Cabbage delivers Real, Tangible Outcomes with Market, Commercial, and Supplier Intelligence within 24-48 hours. Green Cabbage services 2000+ clients across the globe in Enterprise, Mid-Market, Private Equity, and Consulting Firms. From pricing strategy and licensing to negotiation, audit defense, legal advisory, and training.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners serves as a trusted procurement ally for organizations seeking to optimize purchasing. Through free membership, organizations gain access to leading national suppliers and the OPUS ecommerce platform, along with spend visibility, analytics, and guidance from subject matter experts to identify strategic, efficient procurement solutions used by thousands of members.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Green Cabbage