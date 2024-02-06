Green Cabbage announces Francois Daumard as Chief Operating Officer

Green Cabbage

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daumard most recently served as VP of Corporate Sales, North America for Axway Inc. Before that, he had various revenue and operations roles at Microsoft, Apple, IBM and at various start-ups.

Green Cabbage the Global Leader in Spend Analytics and Tech Legal Services announces Francois Daumard as Chief Operating Officer!
Eric Cunnigham, CEO and Founder of Green Cabbage, indicates that "Green Cabbage has now entered a hyper-growth phase where we need world-class structure and discipline to scale harmoniously while we keep delighting our customers with an incredible experience. This is what I am looking at Francois Daumard, as its COO, to bring to Green Cabbage. He will be leading all operations for the company including the international expansion, which is already in flight. I have had the pleasure of working with Francois in the past and our clients will enjoy his approach and value creation."

Daumard stated "Working for over two decades for suppliers selling directly or through the channel has taught me one thing: Customers pay way too much for their technology! It shouldn't have to be that hard for customers to find ways to save money on technology. However, customers most often don't have the time, expertise, people, and data to do that. Green Cabbage provides all those elements and more. I have been advising Green Cabbage since its inception, and I will now, as the COO, build the framework for the next phase of growth of the company, including its international expansion".

Green Cabbage is the go-to firm for guaranteed hard dollar savings in three major spending categories: Indirect Technology, Contingent Workforce, and Telco/Mobility. Through cutting-edge services, including strategic data interpretation and real-time market intelligence, Green Cabbage manages over $650B+ in spending for its 1000+ clients, which results in securing the best prices, and legal intelligence, which results in securing the best contracts for them.

To learn more about Green Cabbage, please visit www.green-cabbage.com

Contact: [email protected] 

