Green Cabbage Announces RECEPTIO, a Group Purchasing Arm

News provided by

Green Cabbage

15 Sep, 2023, 12:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, the leader in technology and Contingency Labor "Spend Analytics", announced today, the launch of their Group Purchasing Organization called "RECEPTIO" to facilitate Telecom products and services at a significant cost reduction for their clients.

With the combination of the GC "OneWorkspace" platform and the RECEPTIO purchasing vehicle, clients of all sizes will have the ability to purchase products and services at a cost without a significant markup in which resellers capture.

Continue Reading
Green Cabbage is always on the move for our clients.
Green Cabbage directly or indirectly serves 1000+ clients across the globe and clients have been asking to accelerate their procurement of Telecom purchases at the best pricing and GC has negotiated a volume discount to address the $500B in managed spend from GC clients.

Russ Ross, Chief Operations Officer at Green Cabbage stated, "After dissecting the markup on our clients VAR purchases from the last 4 years specific to Telecom, it was time to step in and create a GPO offering within the GC subscription at NO ADDITIONAL COST".

Dave Krigger, Chief Data Officer, "We will offer over 2500 products & telecom services related to Network, Data, Managed Solutions, Voice, and Mobility, that are commonly purchased. Now our clients don't have to second guess whether they are receiving exceptional pricing and terms." The inflation of margins within these product sets are substantial and now our clients can reinvest these dollars to save, innovate and grow their businesses.

Existing clients will pay no fee to enroll into the RECEPTIO GPO and be able to begin their savings journey immediately.

To learn more about Green Cabbage and RECEPTIO, please visit www.green-cabbage.com

SOURCE Green Cabbage

