Green Cabbage Announces Release of Elegion to OneWorkspace Platform

Elegion Provides the Best Assistance in Indirect Tech and Contingent Workforce Terms & Conditions

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, the global leader in market intelligence for Indirect Technology and Contingent Workforce, has released a new application into their OneWorkspace platform's portfolio of applications. This new application, Elegion, provides groundbreaking support for all questions related to terms and conditions in technology, staffing, and consulting agreements in an innovative self-service model.

Comprised of three core services, Elegion provides its users with access to Green Cabbage attorneys and their expansive knowledge via chat with a 24-hour SLA, consulting hours designed to dig deeply into all facets of an agreement, and the best non-standard terms database, housing thousands of terms in deep granularity with strong language users can be confident in using. These terms include customer rights, limitations on suppliers, and general business concessions.

"Bringing Elegion to our clients solidifies Green Cabbage's position in the market as the only company assisting customers with their terms & conditions at this level," said Wesley Schnell, Chief Legal Officer of Green Cabbage. "This is a game changer for reducing contract risk with unprecedented speed and precision by providing targeted insights and enabling creativity in constructing the most favorable agreements for our clients."

Green Cabbage has made significant efforts in recent years to bolster its business & legal terms advisory practice, hiring a team of dedicated attorneys with decades of combined experience in negotiating terms & conditions from the supplier side. This wealth of knowledge, Green Cabbage CEO Eric Cunningham says, is unparalleled in the industry. "The feedback we have received from our clients is that there isn't another company in the world producing this level of legal intelligence in technology or contingent workforce contracts at this quality or pace."

The field of law often demands specialization, whether in international law, real estate, intellectual property, or any other of the numerous tracks a lawyer can follow. Working with terms & conditions in technology and contingent workforce agreements is no different. Rather than relying on a general practice attorney to provide strong guidance, it's imperative to involve an attorney with deep experience in this concentration, given the granularity and specificity of the technology and contingent workforce industries, to ensure an optimal contract.

"The release of Elegion empowers our clients to access Green Cabbage's licensed attorneys and their deep understanding in the form of legal intelligence, on-demand. The Elegion logo is a shield and the name itself is an allusion to a legion army, and that is not by accident. Elegion protects our clients from unfavorable terms & conditions with the full weight of Green Cabbage's legal intelligence," stated Bennett Falck, Head of Product Development at Green Cabbage.

There are dozens of use cases for Elegion. Whether your organization uses outside counsel, struggles with a backlog in their in-house legal department, or is simply looking for a quick validation on language, Elegion by Green Cabbage is a crucial weapon in the armory for negotiating contracts.

