Green Cabbage Introduces AI Spend Cube to Secure Smarter, More Transparent AI Procurement

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage Inc., the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, today announced the launch of its AI Spend Cube, a new addition to its secure OneWorkspace platform. This cube joins the company's existing procurement intelligence for Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, and Travel & Expense, and represents a direct response to the rising demand from enterprises seeking clarity and control in the rapidly evolving AI market.

As AI technology becomes increasingly integrated into enterprise workflows, from end-user chat assistants to AI embedded in Helpdesk Support, Enterprise Platforms, and AppSec, pricing, contract terms, and consumption models have remained highly fragmented. Clients are facing complex supplier proposals, inconsistent pricing structures, and significant risk exposure, all while AI adoption accelerates across industries.

"AI is no longer an emerging tool; it's a critical part of daily business operations," said Eric Cunningham, CEO & Founder of Green Cabbage Inc. "Our clients have been asking for guidance on AI pricing and contract structures, and the AI Spend Cube is the outcome of 2,700+ AI MITs we've conducted over the past few months. This gives our clients the intelligence they need to make informed, strategic procurement decisions."

AI is now a Board topic, and clients are moving quickly to adopt AI, but the market around pricing, licensing, and supplier terms is still incredibly immature," said Michael van Keulen, Chief Client Officer at Green Cabbage. "What we're seeing every day is that companies can purchase the exact same AI capabilities and end up with completely different pricing models and levels of contract terms, conditions, and risk. The AI Spend Cube gives procurement leaders real-time market visibility so they can negotiate from a position of knowledge, strength, move quickly, and adopt AI strategically rather than recklessly."

The AI Spend Cube will be organized into four key subcategories, reflecting where AI is being deployed and where procurement complexity is greatest:

Generative AI: Platforms focused on content creation, coding, and creative tasks, which often come with variable licensing and consumption models. Green Cabbage helps clients compare pricing and negotiate terms for maximum value.





Platforms focused on content creation, coding, and creative tasks, which often come with variable licensing and consumption models. Green Cabbage helps clients compare pricing and negotiate terms for maximum value. Agentic AI: Autonomous AI agents that perform tasks or manage workflows on behalf of users. These solutions often have complex pricing tied to automation levels and usage patterns. The Spend Cube helps clients understand these models and secure favorable contracts.





Autonomous AI agents that perform tasks or manage workflows on behalf of users. These solutions often have complex pricing tied to automation levels and usage patterns. The Spend Cube helps clients understand these models and secure favorable contracts. Infrastructure AI: Cloud-based AI platforms, model hosting, and processing infrastructure costs. This category addresses the technical backbone and consumption pricing that can create hidden cost exposure. Green Cabbage ensures clients optimize spend across providers.





Cloud-based AI platforms, model hosting, and processing infrastructure costs. This category addresses the technical backbone and consumption pricing that can create hidden cost exposure. Green Cabbage ensures clients optimize spend across providers. Function-Specific AI: Industry- or role-specific AI applications (e.g., finance, HR, marketing, or security) with unique contract terms and adoption patterns. The Spend Cube helps clients compare market pricing and mitigate risk when deploying targeted solutions.

Leveraging data from 2,600+ clients globally, the AI Spend Cube provides unprecedented visibility into AI procurement trends, pricing language, and supplier practices. Green Cabbage has tracked deals across major providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google's Gemini, as well as emerging specialized solutions like Arize AI, CursorAI, SkanAI, and Sierra AI. By analyzing thousands of contracts, the platform allows organizations to identify cost drivers, optimize terms, and mitigate risk, even as suppliers experiment with consumption-based and hybrid pricing models.

Key benefits of the AI Spend Cube include:

Smarter Decision-Making: Actionable insights drawn from a global dataset of AI contracts and pricing intelligence.





Actionable insights drawn from a global dataset of AI contracts and pricing intelligence. Faster Procurement Outcomes: Simplify complex AI proposals with analysis of key terms and structures.





Simplify complex AI proposals with analysis of key terms and structures. Risk Mitigation: Identify hidden clauses, unusual pricing patterns, or unfavorable consumption models before signing.





Identify hidden clauses, unusual pricing patterns, or unfavorable consumption models before signing. Cost Optimization: Leverage insights to negotiate stronger deals and protect against expected AI price hikes.

The launch of the AI Spend Cube solidifies Green Cabbage's commitment to helping clients secure not just the best price but the best overall agreement, now extending that expertise into the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

For more information about Green Cabbage's AI Spend Cube and how it can help your organization navigate the complex AI procurement market, visit www.greencabbage.com.

About Green Cabbage Inc.

Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, addressing Technology, AI, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, and Travel & Expense spend through its secure platform. Serving 2,600+ clients across Enterprise, Mid-Market, Private Equity, and Consulting sectors, Green Cabbage delivers actionable intelligence, negotiation expertise, and contract insights that secure measurable business outcomes.

CONTACT: Alex Fochler, [email protected], 724-814-2047.

SOURCE Green Cabbage