Green Car Journal and The Washington Auto Show Announce Finalists for 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year and Green Car Technology of the Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal has announced finalists for the magazine's prestigious 2020 Green Car Awards™ that will be presented at The Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C. Finalists for 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ include the BMW 745e, Karma Revero GT, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, Porsche Taycan, and Range Rover Evoque. Candidates for Green Car Technology of the Year™ are BMW Induction Charging, Ford's Modular Hybrid Transmission, Hyundai Active Shift Control, Hyundai Continuously Variable Valve Duration, and Tesla V3 Supercharging.

"Luxury Green Car of the Year™ finalists reflect today's evolving luxury vehicle market, with power delivered by efficient conventional, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains," said Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Not surprisingly, Green Car Technology of the Year™ nominees – enabling technologies that make a new generation of more environmentally-positive vehicles possible – also focus on increasing efficiencies and capabilities in this same diverse mix of powertrains."

By virtue of their environmental achievement and rising to the top as finalists in the 2020 Green Car Awards™, all award nominees are recognized with Green Car Journal' s 2020 Green Car Product of Excellence™ honor, an acknowledgement of their contribution toward greater environmental performance in the auto industry.

Cogan notes that The Washington Auto Show, with its strategic location in Washington, D.C. and adjacency to the halls of power that have long influenced environmental progress in the auto industry, is an ideal venue for the magazine's annual Green Car Awards™. Green Car Journal has been presenting its high-profile Green Car Awards™ program at The Washington Auto Show since 2008.

"The Green Car Awards™ are an important event for our show, and represent the best of a critical sector of our industry," said Washington Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. "We are excited and fortunate to be able to host this event."

The 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ and 2020 Green Car Technology of the Year™ winners will be revealed at a Green Car press conference during the Washington Auto Show's Policy Day on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

About the Green Car Awards

Since 1992, the award-winning Green Car Journal has been recognized as the leading authority on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment. The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. GreenCarJournal.com presents 'green car' articles online along with a focus on connectivity. Luxury Green Car of the Year®, Green Car Technology of the Year™, Green Car Product of Excellence™, and the Green Car Awards™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

About the Washington Auto Show

Held each year at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the 2020 Washington Auto Show will be open daily from January 24 through February 2, 2020, where more than 600 new vehicles from over 30 manufacturers will be on display.

