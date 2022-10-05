Green Car Journal Announces Finalists for 2023 Green Truck of the Year™; Winner to be Revealed at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists for the prestigious 2023 Green Truck of the Year™ award have been announced by Green Car Journal, the 'green' car field's leading authority for the past 30 years. Five distinguished candidates top the list including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz, RAM 1500, and Toyota Tundra. The winner will be honored at a San Antonio Auto & Truck Show press conference on Friday, November 11, held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

Green Car Journal 2023 Green Truck of the Year

"We are excited to be presenting our Green Truck of the Year™ award for the ninth straight year at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show, in the heart of truck country," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com . "This year's field offers something for every truck enthusiast, from an all-electric pickup to hybrid and efficient gas engine models. In every case, these more environment-friendly pickups deliver all the attributes demanded of a truck in our modern world, at a reasonable price appealing to truck buyers."

THE FINALISTS

Ford's F-150 Lightning is the automaker's highly anticipated electric pickup featuring a 230-320 mile range, starting at $46,974. The Ford Maverick offers a 2.0-liter EcoBoost or standard 2.5-liter hybrid powerplant, the latter delivering up to 42 city mpg at an entry price of $20,995. At $24,440, the Hyundai Santa Cruz features a more compact pickup form ideally suited for everyday use, offering an estimated 26 highway mpg. The RAM 1500 pickup line delivers style and rugged functionality starting at a base price of $37,090, with several eTorque hybrid power options available that net up to 26 highway mpg. Toyota's third generation Tundra full-size pickup features an entry point of $36,965 and offers an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, delivering 437 horsepower and up to 24 mpg.

While evaluating potential finalists, Green Car Journal editors consider an array of important criteria including fuel efficiency – and thus reduced carbon emissions –plus availability, connectivity, performance, and value. Price is a crucial element as pickup buyers weigh the capabilities they need and the environmental performance they desire, balanced with a retail cost that makes a purchase or lease possible. Trucks with a higher base price typical of the luxury segment are considered in the magazine's separate luxury award category. New models that are announced but offer unknown delivery dates, features, or price are considered in the following year's award program when details become available.

"As consumers enhance their desires to focus on energy-saving elements and efficiencies, it is important for us to continue to highlight those leading the way in the auto industry," said SA Auto Dealers President Pam Crail. "San Antonio will get an incredible show with this year's finalists, with these manufacturers coming up with new, unique features that are raising the bar for truck aficionados everywhere."

About Green Car Journal

The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. The award-winning magazine and GreenCarJournal.com are premier sources of information on electric, advanced technology, and low carbon vehicles. Green Truck of the Year™ and the Green Car Awards™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

About San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show (SAATS), produced by the San Antonio Dealers Association, is a preeminent automotive event, bringing all things automotive to South Texas each November. Dubbed "the largest showroom in South Texas," show visitors may shop and compare all makes and models of cars and light trucks, under one roof. The show is also the Truck Capital of the South. SAATS offers up exciting automotive manufacturer displays of the newest model vehicles and the latest, cutting-edge technologies every year. Visitors can also experience the most current and innovative ways to personalize their vehicles in the MarketPlace. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.saautoshow.com .

