Green Car Journal Awards Karma Revero GT 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year, BMW Wireless Charging 2020 Green Car Technology of the Year at Washington Auto Show

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrified vehicles took center stage at Green Car Journal's Green Car Awards™ at the Washington Auto Show today, with Karma's stunning Revero GT earning the magazine's coveted 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ title. On the same stage, BMW Wireless Charging was honored as the year's top enabling 'green' technology as the 2020 Green Car Technology of the Year™. The awards were presented during the show's Policy Day in Washington DC.

"The Karma Revero GT exemplifies what can be accomplished with stunning design, great technology, and a sophisticated extended range electric drivetrain," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "In addition, BMW Wireless Charging, honored as the magazine's 2020 Green Car Technology of the Year™, shows the way forward with advanced and effortless charging without a plug."

Karma Automotive, a startup with manufacturing facilities in Southern California, devoted significant design and engineering efforts in evolving its earlier Karma Revero into the more sophisticated Revero GT. This restyled luxury sport sedan is not only compelling inside and out, but features an all-new series hybrid drivetrain delivering a greater 80 mile battery electric range, and 360 mile range overall with electricity from its BMW-sourced engine-generator.

BMW Wireless Charging offers a new and innovative take on the future of electric vehicle charging. Paired today with BMW's 530e plug-in hybrid, this unique system uses magnetic induction to wirelessly charge a vehicle's batteries without the need to plug in, shutting off automatically once charging is complete. The car's center display guides drivers in positioning their car over the system's charging GroundPad while parking.

All Green Car Awards™ finalists are honored with Green Car Journal's 2020 Green Car Product of Excellence™ because of their laudable environmental achievement and contribution toward greater environmental performance in the auto industry. In addition to the Karma Revero GT, finalists for 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ were the BMW 745e, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, Porsche Taycan, and Range Rover Evoque. Along with BMW Wireless Charging, finalists for 2020 Green Car Technology of the Year™ included Ford's Modular Hybrid Transmission, Hyundai Active Shift Control, Hyundai Continuously Variable Valve Duration, and Tesla V3 Supercharging.

Since 1992, the award-winning Green Car Journal has been recognized as the leading authority on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment. The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. Luxury Green Car of the Year®, Green Car Technology of the Year™, Green Car Product of Excellence™, and the Green Car Awards™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

