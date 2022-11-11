Green Car Journal Names RAM 1500 2023 Green Truck of the Year at San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RAM 1500, a workhorse pickup offering a range of powertrain options including two efficient eTorque powerplants, was honored as Green Car Journal's 2023 Green Truck of the Year™ today. The announcement was made at a Green Car Awards™ press conference at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show in San Antonio, Texas. Finalists for this year's Green Truck of the Year™ included the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz, and Toyota Tundra.

Ram Truck 1500

"The RAM 1500 impresses with its rugged styling, highly desired creature comforts and connectivity, and broad range of capabilities," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com . "Importantly, its available eTorque powertrain options offer up to 26 highway mpg and a driving range of nearly 600 miles, while delivering no-compromise towing capabilities and the full functionality pickup buyers expect."

RAM 1500 offers a wide range of advanced features and amenities that appeal to those seeking a sophisticated personal use or work truck. Its gas and hybrid power options for 2023 offer 305 to 702 horsepower and include a 3.6-liter eTorque V-6, 5.7-liter eTorque HEMI V-8, and 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. When called upon, RAM 1500 offers a dedicated work ethic with the ability to tow up to 12,750 pounds and carry payloads up to 2300 pounds. It's available in a variety of configurations including Quad Cab and Crew Cab choices, with two- and four-wheel drive, two pickup box lengths, and eight trim levels.

Green Truck of the Year™ focuses on light-truck models that exemplify environmental progress and address greater efficiency, which works toward reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. Among the cornerstones of the award program is weighing the merits of pickups integrating the latest efficiency technologies, balanced with cost, value, performance, and other factors. In the truck field, functionality is high on the list since pickup buyers often depend on their trucks to offer significant work and recreational capabilities, which include the ability to carry substantial loads and conveniently tow heavy trailers great distances. Editors also consider a model's availability to consumers, since the ability to actually buy and drive more environmentally positive models on our highways is as important as the 'green' technologies they champion.

"Each of the Green Truck finalists have such incredible elements, from efficiency for fuel use to the materials used within the trucks," said SA Auto Dealers President Pam Crail. "As the automotive industry is at the forefront of progress in technology, it is also important to our Show to be at the forefront of highlighting green efficiencies and the continued progress in this part of our industry. We are proud to host the Green Truck Award each and every year."

About Green Car Journal

The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. The award-winning magazine and GreenCarJournal.com are premier sources of information on electric, advanced technology, and low carbon vehicles. Green Truck of the Year™ and the Green Car Awards™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

About San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show (SAATS), produced by the San Antonio Dealers Association, is a preeminent automotive event, bringing all things automotive to South Texas each November. Dubbed "the largest showroom in South Texas," show visitors may shop and compare all makes and models of cars and light trucks, under one roof. The show is also the Truck Capital of the South. SAATS offers up exciting automotive manufacturer displays of the newest model vehicles and the latest, cutting-edge technologies every year. Visitors can also experience the most current and innovative ways to personalize their vehicles in the MarketPlace. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.saautoshow.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Sammis

512-431-8940

[email protected]

SOURCE San Antonio Auto & Truck Show