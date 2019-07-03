Green Card Lottery Experts: Immigration Is the Solution to Sustain the US Economy

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "America's population is aging and Millennials are having fewer kids than older generations did. That's a risk to the US economy," according to an article posted on CNN Business.

A recent report by David Kelly, the chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, warned that there are certain economic challenges posed by the risk of slower US population growth over the long term. Immigration is the solution, he believes.

Michael Thompson, a Green Card Lottery Experts research analyst, agrees with the strategist, explaining that, "Immigrants play a crucial role in sustained economic growth by filling job vacancies, starting businesses, creating jobs, stimulating innovation, paying taxes, and boosting consumer spending."

Kelly stated that he has concerns this issue is not being addressed appropriately by policymakers. He further declared that a shortage of working-age Americans combined with baby boomers retiring produces a problem which, "Is particularly awkward for the economy." This trend is expected to continue during the 2020s, he added.

"The United States should probably be having a serious conversation about temporarily boosting, rather than reducing, immigration, at least while the baby boom is retiring," Kelly advised. "This would allow us to supply the economy with extra workers to match the inevitably swelling number of dependents."

According to Sarah Benson, a US immigration specialist at Green Card Lottery Experts, "America hosts nearly 46 million immigrants, who have left their countries of birth to start new lives here." Although some people want to reduce immigration to the United States, she says "the US economy needs more skilled foreign workers, as well as unskilled immigrant workers, to help fill the 7.5 million job openings that remain vacant because of the ongoing labor shortage."

Each year, the Diversity Visa (DV) Program makes 50,000 immigrant visas available to people from all over the world. With a visa and Green Card through the Diversity Visa Program, you and your family will be authorized to live and work permanently in the United States.

