Green Circle Salons Announces the First Carbon-Neutral Salon Certification in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Circle Salons, a beauty waste recovery service that recycles and repurposes over 1 million pounds of beauty waste each year and helps the salon industry reduce its environmental footprint, announces the first industry-wide Carbon-Neutral Salon Certification in North America. This new certification, included with Green Circle Salons programs, offsets all the carbon created by a salon, creating true carbon neutrality. Now certified Green Circle Salons members can recover their beauty waste and offset the emissions they currently cannot avoid generating in their day-to-day operations.

"We are thrilled to certify our network of salons to offer carbon-neutral services. That means that when a guest visits a Green Circle Salons Certified Salon to look beautiful, they can also feel great knowing their hair cut or hair color was performed in a carbon-neutral way without contributing to Global Warming! A true-win-win for our industry, and for the planet." states Shane Price, Founder and CEO of Green Circle Salons.

Social and environmental accountability AND action are the new currency, and it is through Green Circle Salons Carbon-Neutral Certification that its certified salons will lead a powerful transformation for the beauty industry. According to a recent Modern Salon Research Study, 88 percent of beauty professionals think it's important to work in a green and sustainable salon or barbershop and 60 percent of salon guests said they would consider changing salons if they knew all the waste from their visit would be recovered. As a salon obtains this certification, it will prove to its guests and employees that they are proud to be sustainably responsible and are making a positive impact on the environment.

Green Circle Salons member, Gene Juarez Salons and Spas, was the first corporate salon group to have its services certified as carbon-neutral, beginning an exciting new chapter while marking its 50th year of operating inside the North American beauty industry.

"At Gene Juarez, we proudly hold sustainability as a core pillar of our corporate social responsibility efforts. Since 2015, we have been recovering and recycling our salon, spa and beauty waste, and more recently, PPE waste with Green Circle Salons. Through our ever-growing partnership with them, we are proud to offer carbon-neutral certified services at our salons, spas and beauty schools. Green Circle Salons new Carbon-Neutral Salon Certification allows us to offset 1,718 tons of carbon emissions every year. Our guests can feel great knowing that their services are fully carbon-neutral they are supporting a sustainable business," says Jamie DeMarco, Vice President of Salon and Spa Operations for Gene Juarez Salons & Spas.

Green Circle Salons will enable its salon members to take climate action and offer Carbon-Neutral Salon Services as part of their Green Circle Salons certification.

About Green Circle Salons

Created by beauty industry leaders, our award-winning program empowers salons to recover up to 95% of their beauty waste. That includes previously unrecoverable materials and hard-to-recycle items like hair clippings, foils, excess hair color, aerosol cans, and color tubes. Our goal is to help salons and spas go green, gain clients, save money and build revenue in a way that is ethical and simple. The company does that while also ensuring our own operations and practices are green and sustainable. Green Circle Salons has been certified by B Corp and the Carbon Trust to acknowledge that it meets the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility and meets requirements for Zero Waste to Landfill.

