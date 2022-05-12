Green Cleaning Company Showcases a New Generation of Clean

Annihilare Awarded Certified Green Product Designation For Its Green Cleaners Made From Water, Salt, And Electricity

BOSTON , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 53% of cleaning products contain ingredients that can harm lungs. This can create an environment where indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. That's where green chemistry pioneers Annihilare are taking an advanced green clean approach to cleaning restaurants in a safe and effective way.

The Green Restaurant Association is proud to announce the following Annihilare products as Certified Green Products:

Certified Green A New Generation of Clean

Cleaning Products:

Annihilare FREE (Catholyte Degreaser)

AOS-500

Annihilyte

AOS-Mini

Annihilare promotes this healthy environment for all people with their cutting-edge infection prevention technology, including EPA-registered disinfectants, on-site generation technology and state of the art facilities management tools. All Annihilare's Certified Green Products are made from water, salt, and electricity.

"The restaurant industry has an enormous impact on our environment. We applaud Annihilare for producing these Certified Green Products that are safe to use anywhere and lower restaurants' environmental impact," says Michael Oshman, CEO and Founder of the Green Restaurant Association.

Annihilare's products can earn a restaurant 4 GreenPoints™ towards becoming a Certified Green Restaurant®.

From Marty Paris, Founder and CEO of Annihilare, "With the launch of the AoS-Mini in late 2021, Annihilare now offers traditional ready to use bottled products and a smaller on-site generation system. Both delivery methods in combination with earning GreenPoints™ perfectly positions restaurants with more effective, safer, and greener chemistry for everyday use."

About the Green Restaurant Association

The Green Restaurant Association is a national non-profit organization that provides the only official Certified Green Restaurants® mark in the country. Since 1990, the GRA has pioneered the Green Restaurant® movement and has been the leading voice within the industry encouraging restaurants to listen to consumer demand to green their operations using transparent, science-based certification standards. With their turnkey certification system, the GRA has made it easy for thousands of restaurants to become more environmentally sustainable in a profitable manner. The GRA has been featured on CNN, NBC Nightly News, NPR, and in The New York Times, and The Washington Post. For more information visit www.dinegreen.com.

About Annihilare

Annihilare provides a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention.

Contact:

Andrea Marcotte

Green Restaurant Association

P: (617) 737-4425

[email protected]

Bill Bath

Annihilare

P: 855.545.5677

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Restaurant Association; Annihilare