Green Coffee Company and the Chicago Cubs Announce New Multi-Year Partnership to Make Juan Valdez® the Official Coffee of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field

Green Coffee Company and the Chicago Cubs Announce New Partnership to Make Juan Valdez® the Official Coffee of the Cubs

"The Chicago Cubs and Juan Valdez® Colombian Coffee are known to have a rich heritage and tradition along with a passionate fan base, making this a powerful partnership," said Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. "Juan Valdez® traces its roots back to 1959. The hand-picked coffee grown on Colombia's mountainsides is synonymous with the prestige and grit of the Chicago Cubs and its fans."

This partnership will come to life during the Cubs' Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration at Wrigley Field on Monday, September 16. Colombia's most recognized coffee brand, Juan Valdez®, officially made its debut at Wrigley Field during the Cubs home series last week against the New York Yankees, and will now be present at several iconic signage locations in and around Wrigley Field.

"Founded in 1959, Juan Valdez® is a world-renowned Colombian coffee brand whose mission has been geared toward captivating the world with 100% premium Colombian coffee, generating value to more than 548,000 coffee-producing families in this country," said Boris Wüllner, Chief Executive Officer of the Green Coffee Company, which has exclusive third-party rights to Juan Valdez® roasted coffee products and coffee-based drinks in retail and institutional sales in the U.S and Canada.

Green Coffee Company will be presenting Juan Valdez® as the Official Coffee Partner of the Cubs to their fan base. "The Juan Valdez® coffee that you will enjoy at Wrigley Field will come directly from our sustainably-produced farms in Colombia and from the small farmers who we support in the same region. America's beloved pastime and baseball's greatest fans deserve the world's finest coffee, which can only come from Colombia and the Juan Valdez® Brand," said Ted Skodol, Chief Revenue Officer of the Green Coffee Company.

More information about the Green Coffee Company can be found at greencoffeecompany.com.

SOURCE Green Coffee Company