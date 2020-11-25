Green Commuter to Deploy EV Stars with The Energy Coalition in California

The Energy Coalition is California-based, non-profit and the primary grantee on the project which will provide locally produced renewable electricity to 235 households through a community solar tariff structure. The project will also provide 50 homes with no-cost solar and residential battery storage, and develop an electric vehicle (EV) mobility service, EV charging infrastructure, and a community carbon management system.

Green Commuter is providing mobility services such as microtransit and vanpooling along with the charging infrastructure for the Basset Avocado Advanced Energy Community (BAAEC) project. Green Commuter is the nation's largest all electric vanpool company that also provides carsharing and fleet replacement solutions.

Gustavo Occhiuzzo, Chief Executive Officer of Green Commuter commented, "The fact that the EV Star is providing vehicles for two different applications on this California Energy Commission project really speaks to the versatility of the vehicle. We look forward to further opportunities to assist the Coalition with their zero emission transportation needs."

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower Motor Company added, "We are absolutely thrilled to have Green Commuter as a partner, we can trust that the customers are in capable hands and the deployment of these vehicles will be a success." Riley continued, "This reaffirms what we've conveyed to the market, the EV Star is the best choice for customers for reliability and durability to satisfy a wide variety of duty cycles."

The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

