Green Compass, a Woman-Founded USDA-Certified Organic Hemp Company, Stands Out as a Mission-Based Leader in the Hemp-Based Wellness Industry

President Meredith Cook and CEO Sterling Cook Advocated at the April 26 U.S. Hemp Roundtable in Washington, D.C. with Members of Congress

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Compass, a mission-based market leader in the hemp-based wellness industry, headed to Washington D.C. to lobby in support of legislation to advance regulation within the hemp industry. Founders Meredith and Sterling Cook joined the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (USHR), a bipartisan coalition of leading companies and organizations that advocates for science-driven, equitable, and inclusive law and regulation for hemp industries. Green Compass joined the USHR Board of Directors earlier this year.

Green Compass President Meredith Cook

Regulatory developments have impacted the industry in a myriad of ways, with quality, safety, and other consumer protection concerns being the most significant to Green Compass.

The Cooks met with members of Congress to advocate for the Regulate CBD Now campaign and platform, which was launched by USHR and its supporters in June 2021. The focuses of this campaign are the following legislative vehicles: Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act, Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act, and CBD Product Safety and Standardization Act. These bills would establish a regulatory framework to ensure that products containing CBD and other non-intoxicating hemp ingredients can be lawfully marketed. In addition, they would require CBD products and hemp extract product manufacturers to comply with existing regulatory frameworks to deem all CBD products as safe, properly labeled, and prepared utilizing Good Manufacturing Practices.

Meredith Cook, president of Green Compass shared, "We are excited to participate in the democratic process and advocate for better, stronger standards across the industry, which would ensure that all hemp-based products in the marketplace are clean and safe. These advocacy efforts here in D.C. — alongside our passionate peers — are important not only to Sterling and me, but also to the thousands of dedicated Green Compass Advocates who educate their communities on the power of hemp and sell our products."

The visit included bipartisan meetings in both the House and Senate. Green Compass joins other industry leaders in these efforts.

Born out of Co-Founder/President Meredith Cook's quest for an all-natural, holistic approach to healing in 2019, Green Compass is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based USDA-certified organic hemp company that is driven by the quest for pure, organic hemp to empower others to feel good and do good.

Green Compass is dedicated to bringing superior quality products to consumers. The brand develops and manufactures a broad range of clean-label, safe, and trustworthy products including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp-derived compounds. It is intentionally and passionately wellness-focused, and the products are all certified organic. From non-GMO seeds to USDA-certified organic soil, sixth-generation farmers, along with the Cooks, personally cultivate the cleanest hemp products possible. Green Compass was founded based on the Cooks' longtime experience working with organic commercial farms and production.

Green Compass' products are planted, grown and hand-harvested by its own team on its certified organic farms. Using zero pesticides or chemicals, farmers rotate the crops every three years, to ensure the soil is nourished and has proper nutrients for the next time cannabis is grown on that land. In addition, Green Compass:

Favors small batch certified organic extraction rather than toxic solvents, which are commonly used throughout the industry. This steady method produces rich, superior crude oil, and then refined through a seven-step process.

Uses nanotechnology to increase the bioavailability in its products, making its CBD easier for the skin and body to absorb.

Makes each product in its own lab, where an advanced logging process includes a scannable QR code for third-party analysis and traceability of where the plant was grown and harvested.

Sources packaging and boxes with sustainability in mind, and chooses glass over plastic whenever possible, so packaging is 100% recyclable. All Green Compass products include certificates of analysis, which transparently break down the products' cannabinoids and other plant compounds.

Green Compass has a community of over 17,000 Advocates who believe in its vision and help sell its products and mission nationwide. For more information about becoming an advocate, click here.

For more information and to purchase Green Compass products, visit www.greencompassglobal.com

About Green Compass:

Founded in Wilmington, North Carolina, Green Compass is a mission-based market leader in the hemp-based wellness industry. The company is a social selling brand that harnesses the power of clean, USDA-certified organic hemp to develop and manufacture a broad range of clean-label, safe, and trustworthy products including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp-derived compounds.

Green Compass hemp is thoughtfully grown and cultivated by its sixth-generation co-founders and farming partners. Green Compass owns all of its R&D, extraction capabilities, formulations, and manufacturing — making it one of the top vertically integrated brands on the market today. With an emphasis on quality, the company's unique philosophy is enhanced by its strong network of more than 17,000 social selling distributors ("Advocates"), who promote the company's mission to develop clean-label, fully traceable and sustainable products that are made safely in the U.S. to distribute to families nationwide. For more information, visit www.greencompassglobal.com.

Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Green Compass