Green Compass Evolves Its Model From Traditional MLM to Streamlined Social Commerce and Referral

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Compass, the plant-based wellness company known for its commitment to clean, farm-sourced ingredients, today announced the evolution of its business model - moving away from the traditional multi-level marketing structure toward a modern, community-driven partnership program called The Compass Collective. The new model reflects how customers discover and share wellness today: through authentic, personal recommendation rather than team recruitment.

At the heart of the change is a flexible, layered compensation plan that gives advocates multiple ways to earn, including up to 40% on customer purchases and earning on advocate referrals. The Compass Collective remains committed to honoring its community through reimagined events, recognition and more.

"Our advocates have always been our greatest strength, and this model puts them at the center in a simpler, more rewarding way. We're focused on creating exceptional products, supporting the community that shares them, and reaching families well beyond our North Carolina roots," said Farah Azmi, CEO of Green Compass.

Supporting this next chapter, Green Compass recently launched a fully reimagined website experience and is making deeper investments in technology to enhance the customer journey, improve accessibility, and welcome new customers into the community.

"Our growth has always been fueled by the strength of our community, built one relationship at a time," said Meredith Cook, Founder of Green Compass. "What began as a mother's search for better options postpartum, grew into a mission to help families access products they could trust. Over the years, our advocates and customers have helped us challenge assumptions, raise standards, and prove that transparency matters. I will always be grateful to the people who believed in this mission from the beginning. As wellness continues to evolve, we're evolving with it. We're expanding our vision beyond hemp into a broader portfolio of plant-based solutions while remaining rooted in the values that brought us here: integrity, education, community, and trust. The future of Green Compass is about reaching more people, serving them better, and continuing to create products that support everyday wellness."

Experience the new Green Compass at www.greencompassglobal.com, where you can explore the brand's refreshed website, products, and mission.

Press Contact:

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SOURCE Green Compass