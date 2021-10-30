Green Concrete Market size to grow by USD 10.79 Bn | ACC Ltd., BASF SE, and CEMEX SAB de CV among others dominating the market | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization and the growing adoption of sustainable products and the growing demand for roads, houses and water retention structures, tunnels, and bridges will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the movement restrictions on construction workers will restrict the market growth.

The rising population in urban areas is creating multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the replacement of reduced consumption of natural river sand, natural limestone, and clay might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ACC Ltd., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, CHRYSO SAS, CICO Group, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., RPM International Inc., Solidia Technologies Inc., and UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the green concrete market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into non-residential and residential. The market witnessed maximum growth in the non-residential segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Global Precast Concrete Market - Global precast concrete market is segmented by product (building components, transportation, water and waste handling, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Concrete Pump Market - Global concrete pump market is segmented by Product (Stationary concrete pump, Specialized concrete pump, and Truck-mounted concrete pump) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Green Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Russian Federation, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACC Ltd., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, CHRYSO SAS, CICO Group, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., RPM International Inc., Solidia Technologies Inc., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

