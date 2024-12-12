Green Courte Partners Acquires Active-Adult Community Located in Atlanta, Georgia, MSA

Green Courte Partners, LLC

Dec 12, 2024, 18:00 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Courte Partners, LLC ("GCP"), a private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its sixth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners VI, LLC and its affiliates, acquired Cottages of Monroe, a 51-unit active-adult cottage community located in Monroe, Georgia, just east of Atlanta. The acquisition increases GCP's national senior living portfolio, which is managed by the firm's wholly owned operating platform, True Connection Communities, to 20 communities containing approximately 3,200 units. 

Matt Pyzyk, Managing Director at GCP, said, "We are excited to expand our portfolio and enter the Atlanta market with the acquisition of Cottages of Monroe, which has earned a strong local reputation and consistently maintained high occupancy rates. This gated community has been a key target for us due to its attractive location and the desirability of its single-story cottage product. With this acquisition, our senior living portfolio now includes approximately 650 cottages. We are actively pursuing opportunities to acquire or develop similar communities to expand our senior cottage portfolio."

Randy Griffin, one of Green Courte's counterparties in the transaction, added, "We've had a long-standing relationship with GCP. They approached us directly and were able to structure a deal that accomplished our objectives. We were pleased with the timeline and outcome of the transaction."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors. The firm has active investments in the following sectors: active-adult/independent senior living, land-lease communities, industrial outdoor storage, and near-airport parking. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

About True Connection Communities

True Connection Communities operates a high-quality portfolio of 20 active-adult and independent senior living communities, containing approximately 3,200 units located in 11 states, to meet the growing needs of Americans over the age of 55 seeking an active and engaged lifestyle. To deliver an exceptional resident experience, the company focuses on five key offerings: custom-designed fitness and wellness programs, creative chef-prepared meals made with the freshest seasonal ingredients, social activities designed for a life on the move, innovative educational programs, and state-of-the-art technology. To learn more, visit www.TrueConnectionCommunities.com.

