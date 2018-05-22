Green Courte Partners Acquires Land-Lease Community

Conestoga is located approximately 26 miles southwest of Kansas City and 5 miles northeast of a 1,700-acre master-planned distribution and warehouse development with capacity for 17 million square feet of industrial and distribution space. The park is a major employment center that is occupied by several Fortune 500 companies and will continue to generate a sizable number of new jobs.

Bill Glascott, Green Courte's Deputy Chief Investment Officer, commented, "We are excited to expand our land-lease community portfolio with the acquisition of Conestoga. The community is well located in a growing market near a number of significant demand generators and offers a compelling value proposition for working families. We are eager to invest in a number of capital projects to further improve and reposition the community."

Chuck Crook, the Chief Operating Officer of Green Courte's land-lease community platform, said, "Conestoga is well-designed with strong market fundamentals, supporting the long-term potential of the community. By bringing in new homes, repairing older sections of the community, and enhancing the amenity package, we will be able to provide a superior lifestyle for our residents."

About Green Courte Partners, LLC

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including land-lease communities, near-airport parking facilities, and active adult/independent senior living properties. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at www.GreenCourtePartners.com.

