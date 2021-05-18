Green Crypto Mining Company Launches Digital Assets Security Offering

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Mining Inc . (EMI) , a Washington state corporation, is happy to announce the official launch of its Series A offering of Class B common stock under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) on May 7, 2021. EMI, a green immersion mining company, started allowing investors to purchase its Class B common stock pursuant to a SAFE agreement.

The shares of Class B common stock will be represented by blockchain-based digital tokens, which may be tradable on a secondary market in the future. EMI is currently exploring partnerships with alternative trading systems (ATS), better known as exchanges, that could potentially expand the availability and liquidity of EMI shares.

Details of the Digital Assets Security Offering

The offering began on May 7, 2021, and will continue until December 31, 2021, or until the hard cap of $10 million USD is reached. EMI believes its Series A round provides the opportunity to invest in green immersion mining at an attractive discount. The pricing of the Class B common stock consists of several tranches, ending at $3 per share. The minimum investment amount is $10,000 USD.

Minerset, a highly respected name in the industry, started off the round. Minerset shares our belief that the future path of mining is with green renewable energy.

About Elite Mining Inc.

Elite Mining Inc. is a Wyoming- and Washington state-based green cryptocurrency mining company that focuses on the most efficient and profitable way to mine different cryptocurrencies using renewable energy. EMI's core operations center around acquiring, installing and maintaining immersion mining hardware to mine digital currencies, using proprietary immersion technology and the lowest 2% green energy costs in the country.

EMI creates and uses Elite Mobile Units and its proprietary Immersion Mining Pods (IMPs). These custom-made IMPs are used for EMI's own mining operation. The IMPs are also available for purchase to those who would like to go green using immersion mining technology to boost profits and renewable energy to scale their operation.

EMI is the majority shareholder of its subsidiary, Elite Mobile Units Inc. (EMU). EMU manufactures custom turnkey, vertically integratable mobile units that can easily be deployed domestically and internationally — without the use of semi-trucks, CDL drivers, or the expense of building a traditional brick-and-mortar cryptocurrency mining operation (which has a much larger carbon footprint in comparison).

What's Next: Hosting Service at Super Low Costs

EMI is currently expanding its operations to include hosting services. This service allows clients to share the advantage of EMI's low electricity rates, constant up-time and complete management of all equipment by our Bitmain-certified techs and professional EMI staff.

With the electrical infrastructure EMI has built across several locations and the contracts it's signed with electricity providers, EMI is expected to dominate the market because of this and its proprietary immersion mining technology. These initiatives will add more revenue for the company, enabling EMI to continue being a leader in responsible green energy mining.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "intend," "believe," or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements about our future financial performance, our business plan, our market opportunities and beliefs and objectives for future operations. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different. More information on the factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such differences is included in our offering literature, including in the "Risk Factors" section of our offering memorandum. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

