Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Announces Certificate of Label Approval (COLA) for "Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces the Alcohol Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau ("TTB") officially granted COLA approval for its new botanically-infused vodka, Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka ("Hollywood Green").

Hollywood Green is distilled and vapor-infused with botanical herbs from the Woodruff and Elderflower, which render a fresh, smooth and unique flavor profile. Hollywood Green is handcrafted in small batches containing no sugar or artificial flavors.

Botanical vodkas have posted double digit growth over the past year with large players such as Ketel One and Smirnoff launching their own line of botanical vodka brands.

Green Cures received notice from the TTB earlier this month due to regulatory reasons that no COLA will be approved with the word "Hemp" or "CBD" on the label at the current time. The company remains in contact with the TTB and the assigned analyst, as well as The Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Hemp and CBD-infused spirits recipes.

With official COLA approval, Green Cures is actively engaged with regional and national spirits distribution partners for Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka. In tandem, Green Cures plans to market Hollywood Green with a number of online alcohol distributors that will enable retail customers nationally to purchase and enjoy Hollywood Green where legally available by state.

President, Joseph Tragessor, commented, "Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka is hitting the market at the perfect time in the growing botanical segment of vodka. We've been in touch with some great distribution partners who have been eagerly awaiting our official COLA approval. Over the coming weeks as we initiate production of Hollywood Green we expect to solidify our distribution partners. In addition we are exploring product placement opportunities within the POP culture arena."

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com.

