Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Hires Cannabis Expert as Vice President of Product Development

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company" or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announced today the hire of new cannabis and CBD manufacturing expert.

Green Cures has hired Holley Edwards as Vice President of Product Development. Edwards has over 16 years of research and development experience in cannabis and CBD products and helped pioneer the California legal market. Her product designs have launched multiple successful cannabis operations, have been featured on the shelves of multinational retail chains and been purchased by billion-dollar brands.

Edwards will oversee all Green Cures research and development along with the launch of the company's new manufacturing and retail space in San Luis Obispo, CA. The new facilities will allow Green Cures to expand into private label sales of new hand sanitizer and body care products.

"We're thrilled to add Holley to our team and dive head-first into new product discovery and development," said Chief Executive Officer, Rich Thomas. "Her expertise and experience are invaluable as we launch dozens of new products and our first retail location by years end."

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU) Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company's current focus is Web-based. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/.

