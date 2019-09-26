Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. Officially Launches Marketing Site for Hollywood Hemp Vodka

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces the official launch of Hollywood Hemp Vodka's marketing website to support national distribution efforts of the premium hemp-infused vodka at www.hollywoodhempvodka.com.

Chief Executive Officer, Joe Tragessor, stated, "We're building a national brand in Hollywood Hemp Vodka and thrilled to launch our new website. This platform will be used to educate and inform retail consumers on hemp-infused spirits, as well as national distributors that will leverage it for their own sales and distribution efforts. Hollywood Hemp Vodka is positioned as a high-end, premium spirit that is one-of-a-kind on the market today."

According to the Distilled Spirits Council , 2018 marked the ninth straight year of record spirits and volumes, reflecting continued market share gains. Supplier sales were up over 5.1 percent, rising $1.3 billion to a total of $27.5 billion, while volumes rose 2.2 percent and 231 million cases. "These robust results show adult consumers are continuing to favor spirits over beer and wine, particularly among millennials," said Distilled Spirits Council President and CEO Chris Swonger.

Green Cures reports the Alcohol Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau ("TTB") is currently reviewing the label which was submitted on August, 30th 2019. The company received noticed from the TTB this would be an approximate 30-35 days process. As the company awaits final COLA approval it continues to have discussions with national distributors for Hollywood Hemp Vodka to prioritize the metropolitan markets it will first be launching.

The company also announces it is finalizing product development to launch a CBD-infused product that will be marketed and sold in tandem with Hollywood Hemp Vodka.



About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp/.

844-420-4728

