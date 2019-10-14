Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. Provides Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, provides an update on current corporate initiatives and actions.

Green Cures reports it has been in contact with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau ("TTB") and confirmed it is been "assigned an analyst" and currently under review for the Hollywood Hemp Vodka's Certificate of Label Approval ("COLA") submission. Green Cures has provided all required regulatory documentation for its hemp vodka designs and expects final label feedback from the TTB any day.

Additionally, the company updates its plans to broaden its business model to access the bulk hemp and bulk CBD wholesale markets. The company is in discussions to acquire rights to several online portals which will drive new revenue opportunities for the company, as well as secure raw cannabis materials for alcohol and non-alcohol beverages it is launching.

Green Cures is also in the final development stages of a CBD product it plans to launch in tandem with Hollywood Hemp Vodka. This unique product is nearly complete and will provide means to infuse Hollywood Hemp Vodka cocktails with full-spectrum CBD.

Lastly, the company would like to update shareholders it is currently working with OTC Markets Compliance Department to provide updated financials and plans to become current with OTC Markets this month.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/.

