Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Launches Sale of Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka and Announces New Gin Brand

"We're thrilled to officially announce the launch of our first premium spirit brand, Hollywood Green," said Chief Executive Officer, Rich Thomas. "In 2021 we're diving headfirst into the botanical spirits market to meet consumer demands for thoughtfully infused, high quality brands."

Hollywood Green boasts their new Vodka line infuses elderflower and woodruff flowers to elevate their premium vodka with a rich fragrance somewhere between marzipan, almonds and amaretto. They guarantee, "a distinct flavor that is nothing like any other vodka you have tasted before."



Sales are now live online at www.hollywoodgreenvodka.com and available in AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, ME, MN, MO, MT, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, RI, SC, WI and WY. The company is in discussions with additional online distributors with the goal of reaching all 50 states and global availability by year end.



Thomas also announced today the production of Green Cure's second spirit brand, Contagin Navy Strength Plus Gin. Scheduled to begin sales in Q2, Thomas expect strong sales potential for both products.



"The feedback on sampling for both Hollywood Green and Contagin has been extremely positive. We look forward to ramping up production and distribution for both brands as we enter the popular drinking months in Spring and Summer," said Thomas.

Hollywood Green should be the first of many product launches in 2021 by Green Cures. As described in a December letter to stakeholders the company plans to open a new hybrid manufacturing/retail facility in San Luis Obispo, CA and increase new product development.



About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that meet consumer needs and help them grow. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

