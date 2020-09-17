Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Signs Lease for New Retail and Manufacturing Facility

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) ("The Company" or "Green Cures") a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, alcoholic spirits and body care products, announces it has signed a lease for a new facility that will serve as both a retail and manufacturing center for its branded Green Cures products.

The company closed on the facility which is located in the sprawling downtown of San Luis Obispo ("SLO"), California. The downtown area has many bustling boutiques and stores that attract a diverse base of locals, tourists, visitors and students. Green Cures is currently building out the retail end of the facility which will serve as the prototype location and retail operational headquarters for the national roll-out strategy. The company is also obtaining the appropriate licenses for the production of high-end CBD/Hemp beauty, food and beverage products.

Chief Executive Officer, Rich Thomas, stated, "This is a monumental event for Green Cures which will evolve from a company with a few online CBD products to both a brick and mortar retail company with best in class products available for customers, but also a true manufacturing center for our extensive line of hand crafted sanitizers, along with health and beauty products. What makes this location different is our manufacturing facility will be open to the public for all to witness the highest of standards employed in producing our unique and innovative CBD products."

The company is in the process of hiring a master formulator and product development team specializing in CBD/Hemp products to expand the Company's current product line. This will open the company up for many new ensuing products that are currently under development.

Thomas concluded, "By opening this location in SLO we will not need to rely on other manufacturers for product development and manufacturing giving us the ultimate control of our brand and products. We will maximize our profit margins and eliminate middle layers of distributions and sell direct to the customer which we're very excited about."

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Rich Thomas

+844-420-4728

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

Related Links

http://www.greencurescorp.com/

