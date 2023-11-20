Green Data Center Market to grow by USD 146.95 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by Increase in Electricity Consumption and cost - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "green data center market by component (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management), end-user (BFSI, energy, IT and telecom, and healthcare and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the green data center market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 146.95 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Data Center Market 2023-2027

The increasing electricity consumption and cost are key factors driving market growth. The energy consumption of data centers is very high and could rise exponentially as the demand for more powerful applications like Autonomous Vehicles, Stream & and 5g-enabled Use Cases rises because they require a lot of electricity to power different equipment. Although technological progress has made it possible to increase energy efficiency in data centers, strategies that can maximize the efficiencies of their operation and improve sustainability are still difficult for individual data center operators.

Market Challenge

Higher OPEX involved in renovating existing data centers is the significant challenge restricting market growth. Most of the infrastructure that is placed in a data center has links to each other. Furthermore, it is not possible to convert a data center into a green facility unless it is in a region where renewable energy sources are limited. The use of Free Cooling means changes in the whole air conditioning system, which makes it more and more difficult to build a new facility.

The green data center market is segmented by component (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management), end-user (BFSI, energy, IT and telecom, and healthcare and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the IT infrastructure will be significant during the forecast period. In the field of IT infrastructure domain, IT service providers engage in offering energy efficiency infrastructures that are called density-optimized infrastructures on the market, including Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco, Huawei, and Lenovo.

Europe is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Green Data Center Market:

ABB Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., Panduit Corp., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and STULZ GmbH

Green Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 146.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.85 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

