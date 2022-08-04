Green Data Center Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 76.59 Billion, Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2021 was Estimated at 15.51% - Technavio

Green Data Center Market 2021-2025: Overview

The green data center market is a part of the global internet services and infrastructure industry. The global green data center market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. Moreover, to calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from CAPEX involved in the adoption of energy-efficient data center infrastructures like IT equipment, power and cooling solutions, general construction, and monitoring and management solutions.

The Green Data Center Market Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

Green Data Center Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The green data center market report offers information on several market vendors, including Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers several energy efficient data center solutions that include server service density, storage virtualization, and power management. It established the energy efficient data center solutions along with The Green Grid to provide, monitor, measure, and manage the power consumption in data centers.

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company partners with consortiums, such as The Green Grid and ASHRAE, to address data center energy efficiency issues. Dell Infrastructure Consulting Services aid data center operators in enabling efficient operation. AIM ARCHITECTURE aids data center operators with server management reduced costs and minimized downtime.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers power and cooling infrastructures for data centers with a reduction in energy consumption and carbon emission and improved air quality for green data center operation.

Green Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End User

IT Infrastructure



Power Solutions



General Construction



Cooling Solutions



Monitoring and Management

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Green Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist green data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green data center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green data center market vendors

Green Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 76.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.51 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: IT infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Power solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Power solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Power solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: General construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Cooling solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Cooling solutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Monitoring and management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Monitoring and management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Monitoring and management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 59: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 60: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 62: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 77: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 78: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Rittal GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 81: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 88: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

Exhibit 90: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Vertiv Holdings Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

