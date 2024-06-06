Green Day x Dickies Unveil New Co-Branded Collection to Celebrate 30 Years of Dookie

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Day, the globally loved iconic rock band, is excited to announce the launch of an all-new limited-edition capsule that celebrates the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, Dookie, in partnership with the renowned workwear brand, Dickies. This powerful partnership merges Green Day's rebellious spirit with Dickies' legacy of quality work apparel, resulting in a collection that pays homage to everyday working men and women while pushing the boundaries of style.

Green Day x Dickies Co-Branded Collection

"We're super excited to be partnering up with Dickies for a really special collaboration this year." Green Day shared, "We've all rocked Dickies as long as we can remember, so teaming up with them to honor 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot is pretty rad!"

For decades, Green Day has electrified audiences worldwide with the band's raw, energetic music, inspiring generations with their rebellious ethos and uncompromising attitude. Meanwhile, Dickies has been synonymous with durable, functional workwear, reflecting the resilience and dedication of the American worker. From classic workwear staples to bold, statement pieces, each item in the collection embodies the spirit of both brands, celebrating the intersection of music, fashion, and culture.

To coincide with the milestone of 30 years of Dookie, the Green Day x Dickies collection includes a jacket, hoodie and tee featuring designs inspired by iconic imagery from the album. With the rebellious energy of Dookie, the collection seamlessly blends Green Day's iconic style with Dickies' heritage craftsmanship, embodying the essence of hard work and unapologetic authenticity.

"We are so excited to work with a band as legendary as Green Day as they celebrate Dookie's 30th anniversary and their upcoming world tour," said Dickies Director of Marketing, Troy Kerr, "As a workwear brand organically adopted by so many, the partnership was a natural fit, aligning with our values and allowing us to develop a collection that celebrates both the band and the hard-working crew behind the scenes."

Items from the capsule are now available on Green Day's website and will be at select Urban Outfitters on June 14 and as exclusive tour merch beginning July 29. Check out the collection in action and on the stage on Green Day's YouTube channel .

For more information and updates, please visit https://www.dickies.com/green-day .

About Dickies

Founded in 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.

For more information about the Dickies brand, please follow @dickies and @dickiesskate on Instagram.

About Green Day

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, "The most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing." In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "Green Day's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. Their highly anticipated 14th studio album Saviors is out now. They'll be embarking on a global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – this summer.

SOURCE Dickies