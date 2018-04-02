Green Days Ahead for Wisconsin Golf with Green Golf Partners

GGP has 22 courses under management, with a strong Midwest presence, partnering with public golf courses to increase rounds played, grow membership at private golf clubs and improve golf course operating performance by implementing best practices developed over decades of combined management experience.

"We are delighted to extend our relationships in Wisconsin, which has such vital communities and excellent golf properties," said Matt McIntee, GGP chief executive officer and partner. "With GGP's golf management experience, we will bring more focus, accountability and a personal touch to each property to optimize their potential. With our professional assistance, we will help each of these courses through the complexities of modern course management to ensure not only viability, but sustainability and profit."

GGP has plans for each of the Wisconsin properties:

City of Racine - Johnson, Washington and Shoop Parks

Jeremy Dahl will be the superintendent for all three Racine properties. Previously, he had been with the Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha, Wis. as assistant supervisor since it opened 11 years ago.

Johnson Park Opened in 1931, this 18-hole course has mature grounds with holes throughout a setting of both established and new trees along the Root River. Johnson Park hosts numerous tournaments, including the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour, Racine Tri-Course and the prestigious Junior Masters . GGP has a ten-year lease, effective January 1, 2018 . With funds from the City of Racine as well as GGP investments, Johnson Park is getting a full remodel. Course improvements include the removal of more than 600 ash trees; a new fleet of Yamaha carts will be moving golfers around the course in 2018. GGP is overhauling the food and beverage operations, creating the Root River Bar and Grill, which should be opening in spring 2018. Rick Leslie , who is credited with building one of the best Junior Programs in the Chicagoland area at Valley Lo Country clubs, is the new General Manager and Head Professional.

Opening day: March 30, 2018

Website: http://johnsonparkgc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/racinecitygolfcourses/

Washington Park The oldest golf course within any city limits in Wisconsin , this 9-hole course will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2019. Renovations are minimal on this historic property, with some course improvements and work being done to make the clubhouse more attractive for banquets and private parties. GGP will continue the park's focus on Junior play, family programs and a PGA Junior League team.

Opening day: April 16, 2018 (weather permitting)

Website: http://washingtonparkgc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Washington-Park-Golf-Course-133828187277016/

Shoop Park in Windpoint, WI This 9-hole course is one of the few directly on the shore of Lake Michigan . Cool lake breezes and outstanding views make it a joy to play for all levels. GGP is working on course improvements as well as updates to the clubhouse to enhance opportunities for use by a variety of groups.

Opening day: April 16, 2018 (weather permitting)

Website: http://shoopparkgc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shoop-Park-Golf-Course-129126114524265/

Ozaukee County – Mee-kwon and Hawthorne Hills

Ozaukee County – GGP has been selected to handle leasing of F&B operations at 18-hole courses at both Mee-kwon Golf Course in Mequon and Hawthorne Hills Golf Course in Saukville. GGP will work with the County on these two public courses to enhance what Even Hewes, PGA Head Professional for both properties already brings.

Opening day: Now Open – Walking Only

Website: http://www.ozaukeecountygolf.com/

Facebook (Mee-Kwon): https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mee-Kwon-Park-Golf-Course/113582088675114

Northwood Golf Club - Rhinelander, WI

The 18 holes at Northwood Golf Club are nestled among ancient rocks, rolling hills and dense forest. Designed by Minneapolis golf architect Don Herfort, the course masterpiece opened in 1989 and has garnered rave reviews from golfers with its challenging play and stunning views. GGP's management contract, effective March 1, 2018, will rebrand the course and its F&B operation, creating Whipsaw Bar & Grill, showcasing the local logging history. With the new logo, a higher level commitment to service unfolds. Kyle Christian is the new general manager and PGA Head Professional, coming from Oneida Golf and Country Club in Green Bay, Wis. Joe Andersen remains superintendent. GGP will focus on service, attractive pricing for local players, junior programs, and local play-and-stay packages.

Opening day: Early Spring

Website: http://www.northwoodgolfclub.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwoodGolfClub/



About Green Golf Partners

Green Golf Partners is one of the fastest growing golf course management companies in the United States. The senior management team, with more than 100 combined years of experience, is considered to be some of the leading golf course management experts in the game of golf in the world. The entire Green Golf Partners team believes that celebrating the game and emphasizing fun are critical to the long-term success at the projects which they develop. The Green Golf Partners portfolio features courses in five states across the country, including such notable properties as Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill. (hosting the 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship) and Cape Royal Golf Club and Westchase Golf Club in Florida. For more information on Green Golf Partners, go to www.greengolfpartners.com.

