Green Door by Pearl Certification Winner of 'Home Services Platform of the Year' Award in 2021 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Certification, a national provider of third-party certification of high-performing homes, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Home Services Platform of the Year" award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Pearl Certification

The Green Door App by Pearl Certification helps homeowners certify high-performing features like efficient HVAC, solar, and smart home installs so homes will appraise and sell for more. Green Door empowers homeowners to understand the benefits of these energy-efficient assets, receive recommendations on improvements, find highly qualified Pearl Network professionals, and keep track of their home's maintenance.

Green Door is the consumer portal to Pearl's certification app, and it provides homeowners access to set up and manage their home's profile or engage with the profile started for them by their contractor or real estate agent. In Green Door, consumers can create a Home Investment Plan to achieve certification based on their priorities.

Additionally, if the homeowner has a certified install through an elite Pearl Network Contractor, the Certification Report and completed Appraisal Addendum is stored within the app. Contractors can upload warranty and product information and can also set maintenance reminders for their customers. Homeowners are able to set their own reminders, as well as have the ability to search for qualified Pearl contractors to perform additional work.

If a homeowner decides to sell, Pearl can put them in touch with a real estate agent who knows how to leverage Pearl's certification and marketing materials. Green Door gives homeowners expert guidance throughout their journey of homeownership and top-notch resources in order to get a fair appraisal of their high-performing home.

"We want to be a homeowner's one-stop shop for what to do, why to do it, and who to call when it comes to their home. This award from PropTech Breakthrough validates the incredible amount of dedication we put into our product," said Cynthia Adams, co-founder and CEO of Pearl Certification. "Our multi-sided platform elevates the home living experience and makes home value visible. Homeowners need an easier way to make sure that their homes are more energy-efficient, that they can save on their utility bills, and improve the environment all while capturing the value of the home's high-performing features."

The mission of the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"In an optimum real estate environment, certification provides a standard for accurately assessing and valuing investments. Energy bills are now at a historic high and homeowners need the right set of upgrades so they can enjoy the comfort of a modern home and ensure their greatest asset appreciates in value," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Pearl is an indispensable tool for contractors, home builders, and real estate agents. The platform is unique in that it services customers throughout the lifecycle of homeownership by providing them with a credible certification and a network of contractors and real estate agents to meet their needs. This makes Pearl Certification our choice for 'Home Services Platform of the Year.'"

Pearl has scored over 77 thousand homes through its platform, which is used by home improvement contractors, homeowners, and real estate agents.

Media Contact

Lindsay Bachman

Communications Director

412.443.2996

[email protected]

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

Related Images

preptech-awards.png

PrepTech Awards

SOURCE Pearl Certification