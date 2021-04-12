Green Dot Bioplastics Celebrates a Decade of Sustainability

Building on the success of Terratek® Flex, ten years later Green Dot Bioplastics has expanded to include a full-scale production facility, a development lab, and a robust catalog of sustainable products including biocomposites, biodegradables, elastomers, and natural fiber reinforced polymers.

Since disrupting the plastics market with a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based soft plastic, Green Dot Bioplastics quickly built a reputation for cost-competitive, high-performance biobased and compostable resins using the latest science and innovative techniques. Manufacturers and product designers around the world have created everything from surfboards to toys to wearable fashion to 3D printer filament from Green Dot's sustainable resins.

Reflecting on a decade of innovation and growth, CEO Mark Remmert said, "I always say the last century belonged to cheap, petroleum-based hydrocarbons, and this century will belong to a vast array of bio based raw materials. It's coming true!"

Green Dot Bioplastics enters its second decade with the introduction of two new product categories, launching in 2021. To support the next phase of advancement in bioplastics, the company is expanding capacity and adding new staff members to a team dedicated to closing the gap to a more sustainable future.

About Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc.

Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc is a bioscience social enterprise headquartered in Emporia, Kansas. A full-service bioplastics company, Green Dot is dedicated to delivering the very best of sustainable materials to our customers. That's the thinking behind our Terratek® line of bioplastics, developed to meet the growing demand for biobased and compostable materials with fewer of the drawbacks associated with traditional plastics.

