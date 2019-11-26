Green Dot Bioplastics Qualifies for XTC Finals

CEO Mark Remmert pitched Green Dot Bioplastic's breakthrough technology to a team of highly experienced investors, entrepreneurs, and executives at the San Francisco XTC semi-finals on November 4. The company invented and developed a new plastic that is ideal for packaging and is biodegradable on both land and sea, addressing the crisis levels of plastic waste in landfills and water bodies.

"More than half of the plastic in the world is used for packaging, and a lot of it is single-use, throwaway, one-time, disposable," Remmert said. "Some of that packaging washes out to sea. The new biodegradable technology we've developed could eliminate tons of environmentally harmful waste."

The new bioplastic from Green Dot biodegrades within 30 days in film form without leaving behind any microplastic remnants that might pollute the environment or harm wildlife. Speaking to the 2020 XTC theme, "Tech For Good," Green Dot's product hits several of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including responsible production and consumption, climate change, life on land and life in water.

After being chosen as one of three regional semifinalists out of 188 applicants, Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. will join 30 regional finalists from around the world to participate in the XTC finals June 2020, in Paris, France, where they will compete for up to $10 million in project funding.

"At Green Dot Bioplastics, our mission is to create sustainable materials that inspire designers and manufacturers and empower consumers," Remmert said. "We are excited and honored to be selected by XTC to share how bioplastics can improve the environment on a global stage."

About Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc.

Green Dot is a bioscience social enterprise headquartered in Emporia, Kansas. A full-service bioplastics company, we are dedicated to delivering the very best of sustainable materials to our customers. That's the thinking behind our Terratek® line of bioplastics, developed to meet the growing demand for biobased and compostable materials with fewer of the drawbacks associated with traditional plastics. www.greendotbioplastics.com

About Extreme Tech Challenge

The Extreme Tech ChallengeSM (XTC) is a nonprofit devoted to promoting education and science through its global startup competition. This competition is designed to elevate the next-generation of entrepreneurs creating new technologies and innovations to benefit humankind. Inspired by the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, XTC supports and showcases the innovators harnessing the power of technology to address the greatest challenges facing humanity and our planet. www.extremetechchallenge.org

