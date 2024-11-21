Green Dot Labs Launches 'Holidaze: Light Up The Season' to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

"We are beyond grateful to our dedicated team members and loyal customers for helping us reach this milestone," said Alana Malone, Co-Founder of Green Dot Labs. "Our Holidaze program commemorates ten years of unrelenting commitment to quality and innovation. We welcome the new decade of growth and excellence, including our first out-of-state expansion to Arizona in 2025. We can't wait to celebrate this milestone with the launch of our limited-edition holiday products at our upcoming Holidaze event with everyone who helped make Green Dot Labs what it is today."

Green Dot Labs is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Holidaze, an exclusive event taking place on December 5th from 6–10 PM at a one-of-a-kind venue in Denver, CO. This extraordinary evening will bring the community together for an unforgettable experience featuring live music, immersive psychedelic light installations by Lucia Visuals, gourmet culinary creations, and a night of exciting surprises. To attend this festive occasion, an invite can be requested on the Holidaze event page [ LINK ]. All invite requests will be entered into a lottery and winners will be randomly selected each week leading up to the event. There will be additional chances to win tickets on their Instagram page @GreenDotLabs_Official.

Green Dot Labs will also celebrate the momentous decade milestone by making holiday gifting easier than ever with a limited-edition Holidaze Collection—beautifully curated flower roll gift sets and live resin cartridges featuring our most popular strains, complete with a first-of-its-kind 'to/from' gift tag for effortless giving. This unique offering ensures that gifting premium cannabis is as simple and thoughtful as possible, allowing consumers to share joy with friends, family, and loved ones. The following small-batch Holidaze Collection products include:

Holidaze Artist Series Gift Set: Launching December 7 th , embark on a holiday adventure with this exclusive set of three one-gram Black Label Flower Rolls featuring high-quality strains from the Artist Series, including Picasso (Chem Brûlée x Garlic Banger), Dalí (Headbanger x Candy Cake ), and Monet (Flo Z x Candy Cake ).

Launching , embark on a holiday adventure with this exclusive set of three one-gram Black Label Flower Rolls featuring high-quality strains from the Artist Series, including Picasso (Chem Brûlée x Garlic Banger), Dalí (Headbanger x ), and Monet (Flo Z x ). Holidaze Alien Frōōt Series Gift Set: Available December 14 th , get into the holiday spirit with a set of three one-gram Black Label Flower Rolls offered in an assortment of Frōōt Series cultivars, including Blü Frōōt (Sex on the Beach x Black and Blue), Pink Frōōt ( Point Break x Soul Cleanser), and Red Frōōt (Guava Banana x Purple Zburst).

Available , get into the holiday spirit with a set of three one-gram Black Label Flower Rolls offered in an assortment of Frōōt Series cultivars, including Blü Frōōt (Sex on the Beach x Black and Blue), Pink Frōōt Point Break x Soul Cleanser), and Red Frōōt (Guava Banana x Purple Zburst). Holidaze Black Label Live Resin Cartridges: Launching December 7th and 14th, these one-gram cartridges offer bold, festive flavors crafted to elevate your holiday experience. Enjoy a curated selection of strains, including Lemon Butter Rum (Lemon Tree x UK Cheese), Amsterdam '97 (Cherry Fluff x $@%&! Cake), Cherry Lime Soda (Citradelic Sunset x Cherry Fluff), and Cherry Pot Pie (Cherry Pie x White Truffles).

By purchasing from the Green Dot Labs' Holidaze Collection, consumers are not only sharing the joy of cannabis with their loved ones, but they're also making a difference. A portion of the proceeds will benefit There With Care, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families with children battling medical crises. Each charitable purchase of a Holidaze Gift Set will be rewarded with a Holidaze Clipper lighter, and those who purchase two Holidaze Black Label Live Resin Cartridges will receive a complimentary Green Dot Labs-branded battery, the perfect pairing for enjoying the season.

The limited-edition Holidaze Collection is available at select retailers including Green Dragon, JARS, Kind Love, Kinfolk Farms, Lightshade, Medicine Man, and The Green Solution.

To learn more about Green Dot Labs' 10th anniversary celebration, limited-edition product offerings, and expansion efforts, please visit https://www.greendotlabs.com/ .

About Green Dot Labs

Founded by husband-and-wife team Dave and Alana Malone in 2014, Green Dot Labs is Colorado's leading premium cannabis brand, known for developing new cannabis genetics with distinctive terpene profiles and cutting-edge resin preservation techniques that set the standard for premium cannabis. GDL has earned a passionate following among cannabis connoisseurs with its relentless dedication to the craft of cannabis, producing flower and concentrates that deliver transcendent multisensory experiences that inspire curiosity, exploration and bliss. GDL's premium Black Label Live Resin Extracts, Black Label Flower, and Blue Label Solventless Extracts are available throughout Colorado, and the brand recently announced a planned expansion into the Arizona market. Discover what premium cannabis can be at www.greendotlabs.com .

