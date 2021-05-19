Green Drain: Business Owners Can Position Themselves for Business Success by Taking Preventative Measures Against Pathogens

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent pandemics have underscored how critical it is for business owners to address potential sources of virus spread. Business owners that heed these lessons from the past will set themselves up for success. Taking preventative measures is key, especially for schools, hospitals and restaurants. These establishments and institutions are heavily frequented.

Part of the solution involves recognizing the culprits responsible for virus transmission. Drains are one source that is rarely discussed but play a major role. Pathogens and bacteria can spread in traditional drainage systems with great ease when these systems malfunction. These unwanted inhabitants thrive and multiply within the biofilm-lined walls of the drainpipe. Without a seal to prevent pathogens and bacteria from escaping, they can travel from the drain into the air. Employees, customers, students and patients could be breathing in contaminants without even realizing it.

The water-free trap seal from Green Drain provides a physical barrier to prevent pathogens from escaping and significantly reduces the spread of aerosolized waterborne pathogens. Furthermore, the seal can stop pathogens and bacteria from growing and contaminating the pipes in the first place. The trap seal is available in four sizes to perfectly fit drains of different sizes.

"One step we can all take to help our favorite restaurants weather this storm is to follow health safety regulations to reduce the spread of the virus," noted Allen Wallace, writing about how Covid affects restaurants.

From garbage disposals to bathroom sinks, dangerous materials can seep into the air and wreak havoc. With summer approaching, unsavory pests like roaches and ants are another issue to consider. Pests can contaminate food supplies with diseases they may carry.

The GREEN DRAIN™ patented design allows water and debris to flow freely while blocking gases, odors and pests. It also reduces exposure to unsafe sewer gases and disease-causing pathogens that lurk within drain lines and plumbing structures.

Green Drain took the initiative by obtaining certification from Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification demonstrates how Green Drains prioritizes environmental conservation.

"The environment and the economy are two sides of the same coin. If we cannot sustain the environment, how can we sustain ourselves and our businesses?" said Jason S Bocchino, CEO of Green Drain.

Green Drain takes well-being and safety seriously. The eco-friendly GREEN DRAIN™ safeguards the health of employees, customers, students and patients. It substitutes expensive toxic chemicals with a sturdy physical barrier and does not impose a water requirement to work.

