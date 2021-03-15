Green Drain Earns NSF Certification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind the Green Drain, an environmentally friendly water-free trap seal, has announced that the company has officially earned their National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification. The Green Drain promotes food safety and sanitation to public health by preventing the transmission of dangerous pathogens through its unique product composition and effective methodology.

The majority of commercial kitchens in the U.S. are equipped with products that are virtually all NSF certified. This means that they have passed numerous NSF testing procedures for material safety, design, construction and product performance. They also must be commercial dishwasher safe, and must not be likely to harbor bacteria of any kind. An NSF certification is used to represent a manufacturer of foodservice products that only uses FDA-approved raw materials.

"We have been working diligently to create and promote a product that enhances safety," said Jason Bocchino, CEO of The Green Drain. "Ultimately, these certifications are a reflection of our efforts thus far. We want our clients to use our product to protect their employees and customers. We also want to help eliminate what could be yet another concern during what has become such a stressful time for restaurant and business owners."

The NSF mark also provides assurance that a product was impartially reviewed to established standards or guidelines and confirms that product labeling and claims have been objectively verified by a trusted third party. The certification differentiates the Green Drain from the competition and offers a market advantage in their ability to demonstrate the organization's commitment to quality, compliance and safety.

The Green Drain team was also able to recently secure their Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Certification as well. A HACCP certification is an international standard defining the requirements for the effective control of food safety. With these certifications in place, the Green Drain team has positioned itself as an industry leader in safety and protection for restaurants and commercial businesses.

About The Green Drain™

The Green Drain™ is an environmentally friendly water-free trap seal, which can be installed in basically all floor drains without the use of tools.

