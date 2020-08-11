Green Drain™ Helping Restaurants, Bars and Food Processing Facilities Reduce Exposure to COVID-19 During Reopening Phases

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of American restaurants, bars, and food processing facilities having been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions over the past few months, many business owners have been diligent in their reopening efforts in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. With Green Drain™, a globally multi-patented floor drain solution, businesses can fight against deadly waterborne pathogens such as listeria and salmonella, along with airborne bacteria proven to transmit diseases like SARS-CoV-2, MERS, and norovirus, from being aerosolized and contaminating the whole facility.

The Green Drain patent design allows for the flow of water and debris, while blocking gases, odors and pests. Green Drain(TM), a globally multi-patented floor drain solution, is the only product on the market that can provide businesses with protection against the spread of contagious pathogens like COVID-19 as they look to reopen. Green Drain(TM) reduces exposure to hazardous sewer gases and disease-causing pathogens that harbor within drain lines and plumbing systems. Our eco-friendly, preventative solution leads to improved outcomes for worker and patient health, while simultaneously exceeding the lifespan of traditional chemical applicants that harm the environment.

Pathogens and bacteria thrive within drainage systems for extended periods of time, which becomes a health and safety hazard to both employees and customers. Drains provide exceptional conditions for these deadly inhabitants to feed and multiply within the biofilm-lined walls of the drainpipe. Biofilm protects its inhabitants from external influences such as disinfectants, UV radiation and dehydration. Multi-Drug Resistant Organisms (MDROs) are shielded with this additional layer of protection. Without the proper care for these systems, bacteria will continuously thrive. In certain instances, massive outbreaks of diseases such as salmonella have been caused due to faulty drains in the kitchens and bathrooms of high-traffic restaurants.

Common industry practices involve pouring bleach down drains. While bleach might assist with some issues, bleach tends to quickly pass down the drain and does not penetrate the thick build-up of biofilm. In addition, bleach is not suitable for older pipes as full-strength bleach from the container is corrosive. Also, some homeowners/business owners have tried bleach followed by ammonia for good measure. This is extremely dangerous, as mixing bleach and ammonia creates chlorine gas, a dangerous and potentially fatal gas if inhaled.

The World Health Organization recommends the use of standard, well-maintained plumbing, such as sealed bathroom drains and backflow valves on sprayers and faucets to prevent aerosolized fecal matter from entering plumbing or ventilation systems. Waterborne pathogens, like Carbapenemase-Producing Organisms (CPOs), threaten the indoor health and wellness of occupants due to its likelihood of becoming airborne and contaminating an entire facility or domicile. Green Drain™ provides peace of mind and security for areas that commonly go untreated due to a general lack of knowledge and education.

Green Drain™ provides a physical barrier of protection within drains of premise plumbing (commercial/industrial/residential), allowing liquids to pass down the drain, then automatically seals itself shut, reducing the threat of aerosolized waterborne pathogen spreading (fecal droplets/vector-borne), cross-contamination of deadly disease-causing bacteria, along with harmful sewer gases/odors (hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, methane, esters, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides), and pests.

With the simplistic installation of Green Drain™, business owners can effectively target and eliminate the most problematic concerns plaguing the food industry. Say goodbye to the days of pouring chemicals and deodorizers down drains and filling up buckets of water to keep traps from evaporating.

Green Drain™ is globally accredited and certified by numerous organizations, including USDA/FDA-adopted programs HACCP International and NSF for Food Safety. It is eco-friendly/green, requires zero caustic chemicals or tools to function, and can easily be installed and removed within seconds for CIP or COP procedures.

For more information on how the Green Drain™ can protect restaurants, bars or food processing facilities from dangerous pathogens or bacteria such as COVID-19, please navigate to the official product page.

