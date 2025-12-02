Green Economy Surpasses $5 Trillion: New Report Highlights Path to $7 Trillion by 2030

New WEF-BCG report reveals green revenues grow faster and companies with green revenues often outperform the market

Over half of global emissions can be addressed with already cost-competitive solutions, with a further 20% close behind, yet not all solutions will grow at the same speed, scale and momentum across all regions and markets

China cements its position as a leader in green technologies by out-deploying, out-investing, and now out-innovating other countries

Adaptation solutions now account for over 20% of all climate-related investments

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) finds the global green economy has already surpassed $5 trillion and is projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2030. In the last decade it was the second-fastest growing sector, outpaced only by technology. The report, titled Already a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Market: CEO Guide to Growth in the Green Economy, outlines how companies embracing low carbon and resilience solutions are often delivering above-market growth, attracting lower-cost capital, and commanding higher valuations.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, regulatory bottlenecks, and diverging public sentiment, the green economy continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and dynamism. The report finds that green investment has surged to record levels, outpacing every major sector except technology, and offering robust growth for companies making bold moves. With momentum across clean energy, sustainable transport, climate-resilient infrastructure, and circularity, green growth is becoming a critical engine of long-term competitiveness.

At the same time, adaptation solutions, including advanced cooling systems, resilient construction materials, and flood management solutions, has reached $1.1 trillion in annual investment.

"The breadth of commercial opportunities in the green economy crosses industry and regional divides. With $2T in growth expected in the next five years there are plenty more opportunities for companies to harvest. Our CEO guidebook provides CEOs and their teams a starting point for how," said Patrick Herhold, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG and a coauthor of the report.

Green companies are often outperforming across financial metrics. The report analyzed thousands of public companies across industries and regions. It found that since 2020 green revenues grew twice as fast as conventional revenues, and companies operating with green revenues typically attract better financing. Further, those with material green revenues, of at least 50%, on average enjoyed valuation premiums of 12-15% above peers.

Cost declines and market momentum in key sectors. One of the strongest growth drivers has been the dramatic drop in costs for some key clean technologies. Since 2010, the average cost of solar photovoltaics has declined by ~90%, lithium batteries by ~90%, and offshore wind by ~50%. As a result, 55% of global emissions can now be abated using cost-competitive technologies. A further 20% could be addressed at minor cost premiums, particularly in regions with favorable policies.

The report emphasizes that energy and transportation will remain core drivers of green growth, but other sectors are accelerating. Carbon and methane management technologies, sustainable agriculture, circularity and waste solutions, and climate forecasting tools are all scaling rapidly. Adaptation and resilience technologies are now essential components of climate strategy for both public and private sectors.

Green growth is increasingly spearheaded by China. In 2024 alone, the country invested $659 billion in clean energy, more than the 50% above the next largest investor. It leads the world in solar, wind, battery manufacturing, and green tech patents, and is driving global supply chains for low-carbon technologies. While Europe and the U.S. retain innovation leadership in certain areas, China's scale, coordination, and industrial policy are shifting the balance.

CEO Guide: how to win in the green economy. To help leaders navigate this fast-evolving landscape, the report outlines a "CEO Guide" based on 14 case studies on market leaders from the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. Successful companies, it argues, master the fundamentals of ensuring a clear purpose and strategy, a strong value proposition that doesn't just hinge on being green, and an agile operating model. To not only succeed but win, the report then identifies three additional, critical growth accelerators:

Technology maturity and cost efficiency. Leading companies push cost curves down through scale and innovation, avoiding long-term reliance on green premiums.

Leading companies push cost curves down through scale and innovation, avoiding long-term reliance on green premiums. Regulatory shaping and ecosystem building. Winning companies work closely with regulators, build early-market demand, and form partnerships to scale new standards and infrastructure.

Winning companies work closely with regulators, build early-market demand, and form partnerships to scale new standards and infrastructure. Access to smart, diversified capital. Success comes from tapping into a range of funding sources, from public subsidies and development finance to institutional capital and equity partners.

"This report is a reminder that the green transition continues to be one of the biggest growth opportunities of our time, contributing to job generation, innovation, resilience and sustainable prosperity," said Pim Valdre, Head, Climate and Nature Economy at the World Economic Forum. "The report provides analysis to support CEOs navigating a fast-evolving transition landscape and offers a framework to thrive in the growing green economy."

