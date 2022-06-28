Green Energy Mechanical Inc. Receives the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

CANTON, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce represents the collective voice of the business community. For 2022, The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce awarded Green Energy Mechanical with the Small Business of the Year Award for Innovation and Growth.

Many homeowners in Massachusetts still use older heating systems that run on fossil fuel combined with inefficient air conditioning systems. Green Energy Mechanical has been specializing in installing whole home heat pumps in the place of these older systems to help homeowners save money on energy bills and reduce carbon emissions. Recent studies show a new air-source heat pump can reduce greenhouse emissions up to 54 percent compared to a natural gas furnace and even larger savings when compared to an oil fired heating system.

On December 17th 2021, Jonathan Neves, the CEO of Green Energy Mechanical, received a letter from Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressing her appreciation for his input during a discussion with her on the clean energy transformation happening in Massachusetts and the work Green Energy is doing to help.

"Your perspective was invaluable to our discussion and gave me helpful insight into the work ahead." - Jennifer M. Granholm

Green Energy won the Innovation and Growth award for the work they are doing with the community in helping fight climate change one home at a time by using technology instead of fossil fuel to heat and cool homes in Massachusetts. In addition, in the last three years Green Energy Mechanical has increased in size fivefold, creating more well-paying jobs for students coming out of trade and high schools.

For more information, visit http://www.greenenergymech.com or call Jonathan Neves at 877-502-7727

About Green Energy Mechanical Inc.

Located in Canton, MA, Green Energy Mechanical is the largest minority, private owned residential HVAC company. Green Energy's purpose is to help their clients save money on energy bills, reduce their home's energy usage and remove by installing new clean energy heat pumps.

Green Energy Mechanical has over 45 employees and offers four days a week for a better work life balance for our coworkers.

