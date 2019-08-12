Green Entrepreneur Names the Top 100 Cannabis Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Entrepreneur, the new cannabis-focused magazine and website published by the editors of Entrepreneur, unveiled its first-annual "Green 100" list, saluting the best cannabis products, services, and events in the market today. It also marks the first anniversary of Green Entrepreneurs' entry into the market.

The Green 100 celebrates a diverse range of companies, from startups such as Wana Brands (inventors of the widely popular cannabis gummy) to Anheuser Busch/In Bev, which is poised to enter the THC-infused beverage market. The list focuses on certain key sectors of the industry including: CDB/Hemp, Conglomerates, Dispensaries, Edibles, Events, Flower, Investment, Oils, Vapes, Tinctures, Professional Services, Seed To Sale, Technology, and Big Business.

The results of the Green 100 will be published in both Green Entrepreneur's print edition, available on newsstands August 6, and in its online edition at: greenentrepreneur.com/green100.

"While the cannabis industry continues to grow at staggering rates, it's still very much the Wild West with not a lot of transparency," says Green Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jonathan Small. "Hopefully, this list helps people filter through the noise and recognize those companies who are making the most positive impact."

About Green Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur is a new media entity focused on the entrepreneurship, business, technology and lifestyle of the burgeoning cannabis industry. The multimedia publishing company is a trail guide for those thinking about getting into the business and those already inside who are looking for a competitive edge. To learn more, visit www.greenentrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter at @greenentrprnr and Instagram at @greenentrepreneur.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Entrepreneur Media Inc. is the premier content provider for and about entrepreneurs. Our products engage and inspire every day with the advice, solutions and resources that fuel the bold and independent way entrepreneurs think. After 40 years, nobody reaches more growing businesses. As the original magazine for the small and midsize business community, Entrepreneur continues to be the definitive guide to all the diverse challenges of business ownership. Entrepreneur.com is the most widely used website by entrepreneurs and emerging businesses worldwide. Entrepreneur Press publishes the books that turn entrepreneurial skills into business success. To learn more, visit www.entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter at @EntMagazine, and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

