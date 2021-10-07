Green Fintech Startup ZELF Launches a Monthly Eco-Donation Program Following Impressive Gen Z Community Response

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelf, a Gen Z neobank in messengers, successfully launched #ecozelf pilot to raise awareness of critically endangered animals. In this experimental project ZELF banking customers were offered to learn about the species and prompted to cast their votes for the animal of choice in a virtual battle. During August and September ZELF customers were campaigning to their friends to support either orangutans or whale sharks, with Whale Shark receiving 65% of 104,618 total votes.

"We are honored to take part in saving of these beautiful and peaceful species," said Elliot Goykhman, founder and CEO of ZELF. "I want to thank Zelfers that gave over 100,000 votes in support of this eco-campaign. Our adoption of a Whale Shark and becoming WWF's Partner in Conservation is a result of your activism and continuation of ZELF's 100% green approach to sustainable finance – without plastic cards and CO2 emission of logistics."

Next #ecozelf campaign starts in October and encourages support of sunda tigers and black rhinos. Further details for any person wishing to join the initiative could be found on the website https://eco.zelf.co/.

About ZELF

ZELF is an American startup operating in the EU aimed at providing financial services in a fast and sustainable way. ZELF does not print and ship plastic cards, instead it offers virtual cards issued via instant messengers. One does not need to download app or scan an ID to start using ZELF, it works within WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Viber, LINE, and WeChat. As of September 2021, ZELF has more than 300,000 cardholders in the EU.

