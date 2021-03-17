"Green" Fleet Cleaning Begins in Madison on St. Patrick's Day

MADISON, Wis., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on St. Patrick's day, lucky truck fleet managers in the Madison Wisconsin area have a new "green" way of keeping their trucks clean. On March 17, 2021, the new Fleet Clean USA® franchise, owned and operated by Patrick Doll, will begin their mobile truck washing service in the Madison area. Equipped with water, pressure washers, brushes, water reclaimation equipment, and everything needed to safely and effectively wash fleets of vehicles, Patrick's Fleet Clean crew will arrive at their customers' yards to pressure wash and hand-brush wash their trucks.

"My wife and I are opening up the first Fleet Clean USA in Wisconsin because we saw a need for a mobile fleet cleaning business in the Dane County area," said Patrick. "One of the things that attracted me to Fleet Clean as a business is the corporation's concern for the environment. We reclaim the water we use and put that water through a five-step filtration process before returning through the sewer system. It is a big win for our environment to not be putting dirt and chemicals into storm drains."

Patrick Doll is a veteran of the Marine Corp and an area native. He was born in McFarland and has lived in the Madison Wisconsin area his entire life apart from while serving in the Marines.

"Patrick's background and expertise makes him the perfect Fleet Clean franchise operator," says Vincent DiCarlo, Director of Franchise Operations, "In addition to skills gained as a former Marine, he can apply the business concepts he practiced during his career in manufacturing and retail management."

Fleet Clean USA is a mobile fleet cleaning franchise serving thousands of businesses in 25 states. Through the franchise model, Fleet Clean delivers an exceptional experience to their customers by combining caring business owners that live in their community with national coverage, corporate oversight and centralized accounting. The company also employs technology to simplify processes while ensuring they protect the environment by reducing use of paper, reclaiming water, and using environmentally safe products.

