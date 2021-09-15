Green Flower and GF Institute Announce Flow Cannabis Co. to Join Inaugural Steering Committee, Adopt Credentials

VENTURA, Calif. and REDWOOD VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower , GF Institute (GFI) , and Flow Cannabis Co. are proud to announce their partnership in the adoption and deployment of the cannabis industry's first professional credential program designed to equip cannabis employees with the fundamental, functional knowledge they need to be successful.

"Education is going to be a key component to the success of the emerging cannabis industry for the foreseeable future," says Annie Davis, VP of Marketing for Flow Cannabis Co., whose flagship brand is California's best-selling sungrown flower, Flow Kana. "Educating consumers is our No. 1 goal, but we also hope to see a greater understanding of this plant and its benefits across the public and private sectors, particularly from those in positions of power. GF Institute's accessible education model makes terrific strides toward those goals."

With standardized credentials and educational programs in place, GFI's vision for the application of these credentials will result in new levels of professionalism, credibility, and equity across the cannabis industry. By ensuring each and every employee who begins their cannabis career has the best possible onboarding experience and learns from a common body of knowledge developed by the industry's leading employers, cannabis brands can collectively build a truly skilled and talented workforce that provides better service to patients and customers; values safety and consistency in cannabis products; and promotes new levels of confidence, sustainability, and intrinsic "people" value throughout our industry.

"The cannabis industry's growth has been exponential in recent years, making the need that much more acute for the establishment of real, powerful, research-tested standards like what GFI provides for this workforce," said Gil Christie, the inaugural chairman of GF Institute. "Flow Cannabis Co. has a well-earned reputation as a standard-bearer for the emerging clean and sustainable cannabis movement, which affords them a unique and important presence as a GFI Founding Member."

GF Institute is also excited to announce that we are working with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), the largest accreditation agency in the Western hemisphere, for both federal and international accreditation to provide a robust and sustainable corporate training solution created by the cannabis industry, for the cannabis industry. Designed for scalability and applicability to any plant-touching licensed cannabis operator, the first three certificates are targeted specifically to meet the needs of high-demand positions that exist in the industry today: Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC), Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC), and Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC). Together, these programs comprise the GF Institute credentials and are intended to help the industry collectively develop the cannabis workforce using a common body of knowledge, developed with best practices and subject matter expertise from the industry's leading employers.

"Having GF Institute's Standardized Certificate program set standards and norms that everyone can strive towards is ground-breaking for our industry," continued Davis. "We work hard to educate our customers about the benefits of sungrown cannabis, which offers robust THC levels and higher terpene content as well as greatly enhanced 'entourage effects.' We believe that sungrown cannabis offers the best experience you can have with this amazing plant and appreciate GFI's efforts to educate professionals and customers alike."

GF Institute is currently accepting new "Founding Member" applications from companies that believe properly training and equipping employees for success is a priority in this fast-changing industry. Interested parties can find more information, including complete program documentation and a list of all Steering Members who provided input for the program on the GF Institute website .

About Green Flower:

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Flow Cannabis Co.

Formed with the 2015 launch of Flow Kana, its top-selling flagship brand of craft sungrown Emerald Triangle flower, Flow Cannabis Co. embodies the California Way, a tradition of legacy and artisanship not found anywhere else in the world. Headquartered in Mendocino County, the gateway to the world-renowned Emerald Triangle region, Flow Cannabis Co.'s 300-acre campus is on the site of California's first organic winery. The campus offers unrivaled scale and infrastructure, featuring a 170,000-square-foot processing and manufacturing facility; a 25,000-square-foot state-of-the-art extraction facility; California cannabis' only in-house full-service print shop; and seven loading docks. Establishing the first-ever Emerald Triangle supply chain and extending it across the state, Flow Cannabis Co. works with the best CPG brands in the industry to offer a wide range of services, including processing, co-packing, manufacturing, white-labeling, distribution, and crucial last-mile delivery. Flow Cannabis Co. also operates Hopland's Solar Living Center to help visitors better understand essential sustainability practices and methods via hands-on experiences. Supporting operational hubs, facilities, and campuses across the state — Flow Cannabis Co.'s goal is to be the most respected and trusted manufacturer, distributor and curator of sungrown, environmentally-friendly cannabis products, experiences, and services in the world.

