Green Flower Responds to YouTube's Removal of Cannabis-based Content

VENTURA, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22nd, 2018 everyone in the world will have 100% free access to Green Flower's vast library of cannabis science, health, and products videos--without content bans or shutdowns.

Max Simon, CEO Green Flower

Green Flower, the globally recognized leader for providing up-to-date, expert-led cannabis information and training, is launching a newly updated "Green Flower 2.0" platform. The modernized, upgraded designed website will offer interested consumers an easily navigated portal to hundreds of hours of sharable video programming for FREE with an option of a "premium" paid channel focused on the cannabis industry.

"Sadly, there are too many social media platforms that have aggressively shut down cannabis channels over the past few months, with Green Flower being the latest victim on YouTube," noted Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. "Green Flower provides expert-backed knowledge about the medical benefits of cannabis, cannabis science, the use of cannabis for specific ailments and conditions, basically detailed information to assist anyone in their search of understanding how cannabis can improve the quality of their lives. If we are getting shut-down despite the credibility and quality of our content, it shows just how deeply the world doesn't understand cannabis today. In response Green Flower 2.0 will be the credible cannabis content a platform without fear or judgement of being shut-down."

Green Flower 2.0 will include a new video series called, "Showcases," a place for cannabis companies to explicitly talk about their products and services without fear or censorship. Created for cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to ''showcase'' their particular cannabis products or services, "Showcases" will allow cannabis companies and entrepreneurs a marketing platform that's targeted, safe, and effective to advertise their solutions and reach customers at scale.

"YouTube's decision to cut cannabis content so drastically is destined to have a negative impact on those who are seeking to learn the truth about the many medical benefits of cannabis and undoubtedly will affect today's key experts who were dedicated to sharing their personal stories," Simon shared. Green Flower 2.O is the solution for consumers and professionals seeking a cannabis-friendly media platform with credibility and reach. YouTube may not want to embrace the cannabis community, so we'll gladly take their place."

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower Media (https://www.learngreenflower.com) is the world's largest video platform for trusted cannabis knowledge with 1,000+ hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower has become the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today including using cannabis to treat specific ailments and conditions, how to grow your own cannabis, the science and research around cannabis, how to cook with cannabis, how to understand all the new cannabis products, and the blossoming cannabis industry (licensing, investment, marketing, and more). Green Flower's mission is to improve the quality of millions of people's lives by delivering trusted cannabis knowledge through high-quality video.

