Green Flower Teams with New Florida University Partner to Offer Online Cannabis Certificate Programs

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower , the world's leading education provider for cannabis, announced the inaugural launch of professionally developed, non-credit certificate programs in partnership with Florida Atlantic University Center for Online and Continuing Education , their seventh university partner. The innovative, six-month programs prepare professionals to fill the growing skills gap in the legalized cannabis industry.

Each partnering university powered by Green Flower stands out as a market leader to offer cannabis training:

"The business of cannabis is one of the fastest-growing new market opportunities in the world that is desperately in need of well-trained talent," said Max Simon, Founder and CEO of Green Flower. "These schools starting their programs now will have a first-mover advantage in their region and will not only help their students get great jobs, they will be seen as thought leaders and industry pioneers."

Green Flower and FAU-COCE are offering programs led by top experts in the cannabis industry in three study areas: Cannabis Industry & Operations, Cannabis Law & Policy, and Cannabis Healthcare & Medicine. The online programs are divided into three eight-week courses, which students can complete on a flexible schedule through weekly modules. Participants will complete a portfolio project that allows them to demonstrate their sector-specific knowledge.

Receiving a certificate from these accredited universities in these sectors will link to a rapidly growing business and employment network. Green Flower's employer network consists of cannabis companies headquartered in California and Florida, including Cookies , Parallel , Jushi , and ACS Labs , along with global recruiting firm CannabizTeam that places nearly 2,000 candidates annually.

"The Green Flower certificate programs have long been considered the best in the cannabis industry," said Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam President and CEO. "It is exciting to see their successful curriculum expanded to include these new partnerships with leading colleges. I know many of our clients across the U.S. will place high value on job candidates that have completed the new Green Flower college courses and can demonstrate a strong understanding of cannabis business at the start of their careers."

Enrollment for these programs is open for November and January terms at fau.cannabisstudiesonline.com .

Media Contact: Lance Lambert, [email protected]

SOURCE Green Flower

Related Links

https://www.green-flower.com

