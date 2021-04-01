Green Garden Debuts Line of Plant-Based Dressings, Dips and Mayos

Total plant-based sales have steadily increased over the past three years. In 2019, plant-based food sales reached an all-time high of $5 billion and grew by 11% 1 signifying growing consumer and retailer appetite for more plant-based food options.

"IRI data shows that plant-based foods are in over half of U.S. households, so we know people are interested in making more plant-based choices throughout the day," said Krystle Turnbull, Product Manager for Green Garden. "Our goal is to develop delicious plant-based products that consumers can enjoy every day. The new line of dips, dressings and mayos are rooted in flavor and give people more options to choose from, regardless of where they are on their plant-based journey, and without compromising on taste."

With 81% of consumers prioritizing transparency2, the new dressing and mayo packaging includes blockchain technology with a scannable QR code providing consumers access to additional product details, including when, where and which batch lot each dressing and mayo is from.

Green Garden is also committed to giving back to the community. Five percent of annual net income of the dressings, dips and mayos will support planet-focused youth initiatives to educate young adults on ways to be stewards of their communities and planet through activities like cleaning parks and planting trees.

The new plant-based Green Garden products are non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and 0g added sugar. They are available in the following varieties:

Plant-based dressings in Ranch, Caesar, Green Goddess, Avocado Ranch, Blue Cheese and Cilantro Jalapeño in an 8 oz bottle. Drizzle on salads or use as a marinade for tofu.

in Ranch, Caesar, Green Goddess, Avocado Ranch, Blue Cheese and Cilantro Jalapeño in an 8 oz bottle. Drizzle on salads or use as a marinade for tofu. Plant-based dips in Ranch, Toasted Onion, Avocado and Spinach in a 10 oz tub. Serve with fresh vegetables or crunchy pita chips for an easy snack.

in Ranch, Toasted Onion, Avocado and Spinach in a 10 oz tub. Serve with fresh vegetables or crunchy pita chips for an easy snack. Plant-based mayos in Regular and Garlic in a 12 oz jar. Spread on sandwiches or wraps for next-level flavor.

Green Garden dressings, dips and mayos have an SRP of $4.99 and can be found in the refrigerated produce department. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit eatgreengarden.com/new-green-garden.

About Green Garden

Green Garden is a 100% employee-owned brand that makes plant-based food products for those who strive to live authentically, naturally and simply. As an employee-owned brand, each employee shares the rewards of their hard work and a commitment to creating wholesome, simple products that bring friends and family together to enjoy life. Green Garden is part of the Litehouse, Inc. family of brands, a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese and other innovative consumer packaged goods. For more information, visit www.eatgreengarden.com, Facebook and Instagram.

