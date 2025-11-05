Green Giant® Canned Vegetables Celebrate 100th Anniversary with Jamal & Wanda

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/greengiant/9363651-en-green-giant-canned-vegetables-celebrate-100th-anniversary

Green Giant's canned vegetable products began in 1925 in the Minnesota River Valley, with a mission to bring quality vegetables to American families. The name comes from the company's introduction of the large, sweet "Green Giant Great Big Tender Peas" that same year. Over the last century, Green Giant® farmers and researchers have led the way in innovation, offering new vegetable varieties and perfectly steamed canned corn, that have become pantry staples across generations.

In 2025, Green Giant® celebrates 100 years of nourishing families with wholesome, USA-grown canned vegetables – continuing a tradition of quality and togetherness.

"Wanda and I are thrilled to celebrate our 10th Thanksgiving together, and partnering with Green Giant® makes it even more special," said Jamal Hinton. "Green Giant® has been part of so many holiday traditions, and we're excited to make new memories with their vegetables at our table."

"I am so grateful we're able to continue to get together. I can't believe it's been 10 years since that mistaken text," said Wanda Dench. "For us, the holidays are all about connections and making memories. Sharing our 10th year – alongside Green Giant's® 100th anniversary – makes this year feel especially meaningful."

Join Green Giant®, Jamal, and Wanda this Thanksgiving as they honor the power of connection, good food, and unforgettable memories.

Green Giant® provides convenient and nutritious vegetables through an expansive collection of canned products. Green Giant® Vegetables are produced and distributed by Seneca Foods Corporation, one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. For more information on Seneca Foods, visit www.senecafoods.com. For more information on Green Giant® Vegetables, visit www.greengiantvegetables.com, like Green Giant® Vegetables on Facebook or follow @GreenGiant_Vegetables on Instagram.

